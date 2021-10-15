News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters.

Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 closes big banking week after colleagues like Citigroup (NYSE :), Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 and JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 far exceeded expectations in the third quarter results. In the US, focus on retail sales, while in Europe, focus on Italian IPC and the trade balance of the euro area. Meanwhile, the is approaching the level of 60,000, while the semiconductor crisis continues to weigh on the car market. Here are the main factors to follow in the markets this Friday:

1. Banks

Despite concerns about inflation and rising commodities, the North American indices were pushed to good corporate results this week, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 closing the big banking week before the opening. As for Wall Street, the market closed green on Thursday, with ea + 1.7%, and ea + 1.5%.

2. Cryptocurrencies on the rise

The cryptocurrency sector is up again following the momentum of risk assets, with close to $ 60,000 and over 3,800. Also, according to Bloomberg, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to approve the start of trading of the first US bitcoin futures ETF next week.

3. Acea data (MI 🙂

Today focus on stocks in the European auto sector, after car registrations in September continued the decline of the past months following the shortage of semiconductors. According to the Area data, the September contraction in the EU alone was 23.1% to 718,598 units, the lowest number of registrations for the month of September since 1995.

The Stellantis group recorded a decline in the EU, EFTA and Great Britain markets of 30.4%, while in the first nine months of the year, registrations still rose by 8.1%. Market share in September dropped to 18.4% from 19.8% a year earlier.

Loading...
Advertisements

4. Bags

Positive sign today on the main Asian indices, with which gains 1.5%, 0.2% and 0.5%. For the European opening, futures indicate the up of 94 points, the red of 10 points, the positive of 18 points and the +17 points.

5. Macro agenda

Among the macroeconomic events of this Friday, Italy stands out, as well as Italy and. For the United States, the and consumer confidence will be disclosed by the University of Michigan.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
720
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
490
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top