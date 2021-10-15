5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 closes big banking week after colleagues like Citigroup (NYSE :), Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 and JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 far exceeded expectations in the third quarter results. In the US, focus on retail sales, while in Europe, focus on Italian IPC and the trade balance of the euro area. Meanwhile, the is approaching the level of 60,000, while the semiconductor crisis continues to weigh on the car market. Here are the main factors to follow in the markets this Friday:

1. Banks

Despite concerns about inflation and rising commodities, the North American indices were pushed to good corporate results this week, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 closing the big banking week before the opening. As for Wall Street, the market closed green on Thursday, with ea + 1.7%, and ea + 1.5%.

2. Cryptocurrencies on the rise

The cryptocurrency sector is up again following the momentum of risk assets, with close to $ 60,000 and over 3,800. Also, according to Bloomberg, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to approve the start of trading of the first US bitcoin futures ETF next week.

3. Acea data (MI 🙂

Today focus on stocks in the European auto sector, after car registrations in September continued the decline of the past months following the shortage of semiconductors. According to the Area data, the September contraction in the EU alone was 23.1% to 718,598 units, the lowest number of registrations for the month of September since 1995.

The Stellantis group recorded a decline in the EU, EFTA and Great Britain markets of 30.4%, while in the first nine months of the year, registrations still rose by 8.1%. Market share in September dropped to 18.4% from 19.8% a year earlier.

4. Bags

Positive sign today on the main Asian indices, with which gains 1.5%, 0.2% and 0.5%. For the European opening, futures indicate the up of 94 points, the red of 10 points, the positive of 18 points and the +17 points.

5. Macro agenda

Among the macroeconomic events of this Friday, Italy stands out, as well as Italy and. For the United States, the and consumer confidence will be disclosed by the University of Michigan.