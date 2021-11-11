5 Factors to Follow in the Markets Today By Investing.com



Investing.com – Inflation fears are growing after US surge, while in Europe the banker an ECB official said QE could end next September, with the EU Commission giving the new economic estimates in the morning together with the economic bulletin. Pay attention to the OPEC monthly report and to the many quarterly reports from Piazza Affari. Here are five factors to follow in the markets this Thursday:

1. Inflation

The US CPI jumped to + 6.2% (highs since December 2020) with the core index at 4.4%, putting pressure on the US central bank to raise rates sooner than expected. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Fed to describe inflation as transient and the response to market data suggests that the narrative will no longer work on investors,” writes Wave’s Craig Erlam in a statement.

“Inflation is now at its 31-year high and even the base CPI reading is well above expectations, which only adds to fears. This is becoming more prevalent and as problems on the side of the “Offerings that are resolved will ease the price pressures, there is no guarantee that the central bank will address them entirely. And the further they deviate from the target, the greater the risk,” says the analyst.

2. End of QE

The ECB could end its € 20bn a month APP program next September, board member Robert Holzmann said Wednesday, with the December meeting focusing on the € 1,850bn PEPP program and its possible curtailment.

In the morning, pay attention to Brussels where the EU Commission will publish the new economic projections, while the ECB itself will release its own economic bulletin.

3. Rivian (NASDAQ 🙂

Record debut for electric van company Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 and Ford (NYSE :), which closed its first day on the Nasdaq well above the placement price up 30% to $ 100.73 already outperforming the market cap of Ford itself, in what is the most important IPO since early 2021.

4. Bags

Positive sign today on the main Asian indices, with an increase of 0.5%, + 0.1% and a rise of 1.2%.

As for Wall Street, with a flatter Treasury curve after inflation and record-breaking expectations on the latter, it lost 0.8%, lost 1.6% and -0.6%.

With the EU stock exchanges seen in decline, in Piazza Affari there are flurries of accounts, Atlantia, Azimut, A2A, Diasorin, Nexi, Pirelli, Prysmian are expected, while Poste and Generali have both presented the numbers before today’s opening.

5. Macro data

On Thursday’s macroeconomic agenda, data from, la and in the UK highlighted a slowdown in the UK economy, with Portugal to come later. Attention to Italian government bonds, with the Mef placing the 3.7,15 and 30-year bonds at auction.

There are no major events to report for the United States.