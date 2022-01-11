5 Factors to Follow in the Markets Today By Investing.com



© Reuters



Investing.com – New speeches from Fed and ECB leaders Powell and Lagarde are expected in the morning, while the US Congress will have its say on the new sanctions against Russia. In Piazza Affari, headlights on Carige (MI 🙂 after the ok to Bper (MI :), while this news of the death of the President of the EU Parliament is reported. Here are the main events to follow this Tuesday 11 January:

1. Talk Powell

Ahead of today’s US Senate hearing for re-appointment as Fed chairman, Jerome Powell said yesterday that the bank “will not allow inflation to become structural”, warning that the post-pandemic recovery may be “different from what expected”.

In addition to Powell, a speech by ECB President Lagarde is expected in the morning, while board member Lane said at Sole24Ore that a rate hike in Europe is “very unlikely”.

2. Fitd chooses Bper

The road to the third banking hub in Italy could be marked after the Fitd announced that it had chosen Bper Banca (MI 🙂 for the sale of its stake in Banca Carige (MI :), after Modena presented a new non-binding offer of 530 million in capital demand.

If it comes to an end, as expected, Bper’s offer will then see a takeover bid at € 0.80 per share on the 20% of Carige’s capital not in the hands of the Fund.

3. Sanctions against Nord Stream 2

In a move that does not make the European partners struggling with the crisis happy, the US Senate will vote today on possible new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, at a time when the two powers are in the process of discussions on the Ukrainian question.

4. Sassoli dies

The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli passed away during the night, after hospitalization due to a dysfunction of the immune system, as announced by his own spokesman Roberto Cuillo.

After the words of former fellow journalists and members of the Democratic Party, including secretary Letta, the president of the EU Commission von der Leyen wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the death of a great European and Italian. David Sassoli was a passionate journalist, an extraordinary President of the European Parliament and above all a dear friend “.

5. Bags and agenda

Negative sign on the main Asian indices: the lost 0.9%, Hong Kong’s 0.5% and 0.7%.

As far as Wall Street is concerned, dip buyers reserved the fate of the after -2.5% hit in the middle of the session. It lost 0.1% and -0.4%.

In Europe, a rebound is expected for the main indices with +160 points, +82 points and Cac at +55 points.

Among the macro events, Spain is expected at 9:00 CET, the Italians at 10:00 CET, while the index update will arrive from the USA. Finally, the World Bank will publish the new estimates for the global economy on the same day.