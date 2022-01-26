5 Factors to Follow in the Markets Today By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the financial markets on Wednesday, January 26:

1. Fed decision

Everything is ready for Federal Reserve’s scheduled for tonight at 20:00 CET, with Governor Jerome Powell’s starting half an hour later.

The market is not expecting a change of a change of position, but will carefully scan forward guidance and the future path of interest rates. With the balance sheet reduction and 4 increases in Fed funds priced by the markets, “a moderately aggressive Powell would be dovish in terms of the market,” said Steven Englander G-10 FX research director. Standard Chartered PLC (LON :). “If he says the Fed is ready to get inflation back on track and is confident that a couple of hikes are enough, then this will be dovish for the markets.”

2. Tesla Quarterly (NASDAQ 🙂

After Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 e IBM (NYSE 🙂 Above market expectations, investors await Tesla Inc (: TSLA) quarterly accounts tonight after Wall Street closes.

The group founded by Elon Musk, according to analysts followed by Investing.com, is expected to record record revenue of 16.88 billion, with earnings per share of 2.25 in the fourth quarter. Additionally, analysts will listen carefully to Musk’s words regarding production forecasts and competition from newcomers to the electric industry and old-guard automakers like General Motors (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE). : F).

3. Sanctions Russia

Tensions between NATO countries and Russia do not subside, after Canada also decided to withdraw the families of its diplomats from Kiev for security reasons. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue but the tones remain heated: Biden said that “he does not rule out sanctions directed at President Putin” in the event of an invasion of Ukraine

4. Bags

Two-speed trend for the Asian markets: the is down by 0.4%, the, marks it + 0.7% while the Shenzhen Component is up by 0.7%.

For the start of trading in Europe, futures indicate +140 points, +100 points, CAC at +51 points and up 30 points.

5. Macro agenda

Among the main macroeconomic events, in addition to the decision of the US central bank, the one in France and the non-EU one in Italy stand out. For the United States, wholesale inventory and IEA inventory will arrive in the late afternoon.

