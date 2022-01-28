5 Factors to Follow in the Markets Today By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the financial markets on Friday, January 28:

1. Wall Street does not digest the Fed

Despite the positive start, Wall Street turned negative in Thursday’s session to close in the red again, with the S&P 500 down 1.4% and 0.5%. The market, according to CME futures, is pricing 5 increases in fed funds over 2022.

“The volatility of the market will not go away, now the” buy the dip “has become the” sell the rally. ” US companies have reminded us that supply chain problems persist and earnings forecasts provide no reason to be optimistic. Many traders are still processing what happened yesterday with the Fed, “Oanda analysts write in a note.

2. Apple Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 beyond expectations

The Cupertino company gained 5% in after-hour trading after updating the market on fourth-quarter accounts. Apple ended the three months with earnings per share of $ 2.1 versus consensus $ 1.89 and revenues of $ 123.95 billion versus the $ 118.68 billion forecast by analysts polled by Investing.com.

3. Dividend records

UniCredit (MI 🙂 closed 2021 with an underlying net profit of 3.9 billion against the guidance set at ‘over 3.7 billion’ and with a Rote of 7.5%. The dividend plan, the largest in Gae Aulenti’s history, is surprising. the bank proposed a distribution of 3.75 billion consisting of cash dividends of approximately 1.17 billion and share buybacks of approximately 2.58 billion.

The accounting Cet1 at the end of 2021 is at 15.03%, if calculated pro-forma, also including the buyback announced today for 2.58 billion that will be executed in 2022 after the approval of the ECB, is at 14.13%.

4. Bags

Contrasting trend in the main Asian indices: the is up by 2.1%, the loses 1.2% while the loses 1%.

For the start in Europe, futures indicate a negative MIb of 100 points, in red of 64 points, Cac at -4 points and just below par.

5. Macro agenda

Among the main macroeconomic events of the day, the import price index of Germany, the PPI of e, the GDP of e, private loans, the business climate and consumer confidence in the Eurozone stand out.

For the United States, consumer confidence in the University of Michigan and the number of oil drillings by Baker Hughes will arrive in the afternoon.

