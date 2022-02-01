5 Factors to Follow in the Markets Today By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the financial markets on Tuesday, February 1:

1. All about gaming

Days after Microsoft’s (NASDAQ 🙂 maxi-acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ :), Sony (T 🙂 announced it has closed a $ 3.6 billion deal to acquire video game company Bungie. independent and creator of Halo and Destiny. So beware of sector stocks in European exchanges, such as Ubisoft (PA 🙂 and CD PROJEKT (LON :).

2. The winter of crypto

The lost 19% in January while it sold 26%, a reminder of what happened in 2018 at the dawn of the so-called “crypto winter”. However, according to many analysts, the dynamics of 2018 remain very different from the current ones with more similarities than what happened in the summer of 2021.

3. Central banks

The Central Bank of Australia has decided to keep interest rates steady at 0.10% as expected by the market, unlike what the Fed plots and the possible increase that will arrive on Thursday from the Bank of England. The ECB will meet on the same day.

4. Bags

Positive sign today in the main Asia / Pacific indices, with and closed for holidays. Il was up by 0.3%, while it closed it up by 0.5%.

As for Europe, futures indicate the rise of 200 points, the +160 points and the Cac at +44 points.

5. Macro agenda

Major macroeconomic events today include retail sales in Germany, France, Germany, as well as manufacturing PMI readings for,,,, ed.

Manufacturing PMI also arriving in the afternoon in the afternoon, where the Redbook Retail Sales Index and the API weekly stocks will follow.

Don’t miss the most important events on the economic calendar: https://it.investing.com/economic-calendar/