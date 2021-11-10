5 Factors to Follow in the Markets Today By Investing.com



Investing.com – The US for the month of October will be released at 2:30 CEST, with expectations seeing another hike to the highest levels since 1990. Meanwhile, China ‘s producer prices are running at 1995 levels as prices rise. concerns about the real estate sector. Here are five factors to follow in the markets today:

1. US inflation

The US annual rate of consumer prices is expected to rise from 5.4% in September to 5.8%, levels never seen in the last 30 years, with markets continuing to question whether or not the price increase is transitory.

2. China

The Chinese were up 13.5% year-on-year last month (consensus + 12.4%) after growing + 10.7% in September. The figure marked the 10th consecutive month of increase and the largest acceleration since 1995.

According to Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley, “the PPI is expected to recede towards the end of the year, thanks to the decline in iron prices, now at one-year lows, and in coal prices,” but the whole of Asia is “. on alert for inflation, fearing the future costs of inputs from goods from the continent “.

As for China itself, Halley says, the Covid-zero policy means that “if cases were to spread further, for example in port cities, mass closures could occur”, leading to “a domino effect that would be felt throughout. the world”.

3. Chinese real estate

Another factor that continues to weigh on sentiment is the Chinese real estate sector, with China Evergrande (HK 🙂 which today faces a maturity of approximately $ 148.0 million on a dollar coupon. It raised a similar amount by selling a stake in another business earlier this week, but it’s not yet confirmed whether that money will make its way overseas.

Furthermore, Fantasy Holdings (HK 🙂 lost around 50% in Hong Kong after the suspension with Kaisa Group Holdings (HK 🙂 and other brick operators facing multiple offshore deadlines this week.

“The silence of the Chinese government on how it will handle this situation continues to be deafening, exacerbated by the ongoing Communist Party Congress. Fears of defaults and collapses in the Chinese real estate sector and potential financial contagion continue to haunt Asian investor sentiment,” added Oanda’s expert.

4. Bags

Contrasting sign today on the main Asian indices for the reasons illustrated above, with -0.6%, + 0.6% and -0.4%.

As for Wall Street, indices down after Monday’s records: (-0.3%), (-0.6%) and (-0.3%).

5. Macro data

On the macroeconomic agenda, focus on Italy’s industrial production and Portugal’s unemployment rate. From the United States we will learn about the stocks of the IEA and the new applications for unemployment benefits.