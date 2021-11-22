5 Factors To Watch In The Markets This Week By Investing.com



By Noreen Burke and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Here is the top news to watch in financial markets this week:

1. Tim, KKR arrives

On Sunday evening, the proven American equity fund KKR, already a 37% shareholder of FiberCop, announced that it has proposed a takeover bid on 100% of Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 at € 0.505 per share, equal to a total value of € 33 billion which includes approximately € 22 billion of net debt.

With the government that “will carefully follow the developments of the expression of interest”, as stated by the Mef, on November 26 the board of Tim will meet to discuss the new offer and the future role of CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

2. Minutes Fed

The Fed will publish the minutes of its November meeting on Wednesday evening, in which it was decided to initiate the downsizing of bond purchases from $ 15 billion a month.

In the month of tapering, the economic recovery continued to accelerate, with jobs market strengthening and inflation continuing, leading Fed Vice President Richard Clarida to call for a discussion on faster tapering to position the Fed at raise rates first.

On Thursday, Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans, a well-known “dovish” member, said he was “more open” to raising interest rates next year than six months ago, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic signaled its support for a rate hike in mid-2022.

The Fed will publish quarterly forecasts at its next meeting in mid-December including the new dot plots.

3. Biden’s choice

The White House said last week that President Joe Biden will decide before Thanksgiving whether to keep Fed President Jerome Powell in office for another term or promote current St. Louis Fed Governor Lael Brainard.

Powell, whose term will expire in February next year, was named in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, while Brainard, who has been on the Fed board since 2014, is a Democrat favorite for even Powell’s more accommodating stances.

If the president of St. Louis is appointed, the markets could re-evaluate the timing of future rate hikes, with the prospects for low rates beyond expectations that could lead to a sell of US Treasuries also stimulated by inflation expectations.

4. Use macros

Before Thursday, Thanksgiving, there will be several economic appointments arriving from the United States. The highlight will be the personal income and expense ratios, among the core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator.

The calendar also features the second reading of Q3 GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer sentiment. Existing home sales reports and November PMI data, which are expected to show only a modest improvement, will be released on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

5. SMEs

While November PMI data from the US should show modest increase in economic activity, UK eurozone PMI surveys should show a slowdown in the manufacturing and services sectors due to new Central European lockdowns and rising of energy prices.

In addition, pressures on the ECB to tighten monetary policy are increasing, but President Christine Lagarde has already warned that a “tightening” could stifle the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England could become the first of the world’s large central banks to raise rates since the start of the pandemic with investors and economists expecting a rate hike at its next meeting on December 16.