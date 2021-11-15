5 Factors To Watch In The Markets This Week By Investing.com







By Noreen Burke and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Here are the five most important factors to follow in the markets this week:

1. US retail sales

The highlight of the week’s economic calendar will be October retail sales data, due out Tuesday, with economists expecting a 1.1% rise, following a 0.7% rise in September.

Inflation in the United States rose to its highest level since December 1990, as Friday’s data from the University of Michigan showed that consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in a decade this month as prices rose. which communicated to erode living standards. Investors are now betting that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates sooner than currently indicated to stop rising inflation.

2. Xi and Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will meet in a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss trade, technology and Taiwan disputes. According to the Chinese media, Xi will reiterate to Biden what the Central Committee said in the Communist Party Congress last week: namely that China will not allow “any external intervention” on the island of Formosa issue.

3. China

Chinese industrial production increased 3.5% year-on-year in October from 3.1% the previous month and more than 3.0% expected by the market, thanks to an increase in coal mining ordered by the government to compensate for the lack of energy.

Retail sales were up 4.9% YoY, up from + 4.4% in September and above the expected 3.5%.

4. United Kingdom

The BoE indicated in the last meeting that it wants to see improvements in the UK labor market before hikes rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, so Tuesday’s employment report will be the focus of attention to understand the next moves of the bank.

Furthermore, the numbers will show whether there has been an increase in unemployment after the furlough scheme expired at the end of September. Employment will be followed on Wednesday by inflation data expected on Wednesday and Friday’s retail sales.

With inflation expected to continue to accelerate for now, the BoE could proceed with a rate hike in its December meeting, barring an unexpected weakness in labor market data.

5. The pandemic hits Europe again

Europe is witnessing a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to the region’s already fragile economic recovery. The Old Continent accounts for more than half of the average weekly infections globally and about half of the latest deaths, according to data collected by Reuters, the highest levels since April last year, when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy. .

Several countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, are implementing restrictions or planning new measures to slow down the spread.

The Netherlands entered a partial three-week lockdown on Saturday, the first in Western Europe since the summer, Germany reintroduced free Covid-19 tests, and Austria decided to impose a targeted lockdown for non-people. vaccinated.