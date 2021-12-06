5 Factors to Watch This Week By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here is the top news to watch in the financial markets this week:

1. Uncertainty of the omicron

The number of countries reporting new cases of Omicron continues to rise, although experts have not yet made it clear whether the new strain is more infectious than the others, what is the severity of the disease or the level of protection provided by the vaccines in circulation.

According to the latest information, it will take two to three weeks to get these answers, but meanwhile Omicron appears to be spreading faster than Delta, which accounts for 99% of cases.

The emergence of the new strain has scared the financial markets and undermined the path of economic recovery, with the International Monetary Fund likely to reduce global economic growth estimates due to the new variant.

2. US inflation

The highlight of this week’s economic calendar will be the US inflation data to be released on Friday. The US CPI accelerated to an annual rate of + 6.2% in October, the fastest rise since 1990, while the CPI index could rise to + 6.7% in November according to the consensus gathered by Investing.com .

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at its December 15 meeting the central bank will discuss a faster reduction in bond purchases, opening up the possibility of interest rate hikes in the near term. Powell then changed the language on inflation, stating that the adjective “transitory” is no longer “the right word to describe inflation”.

3. Volatility continues

With the Omicron uncertainty and the Fed more hawish, equities haven’t moved past a quiet octave. This turbulence, for many experts, should also continue in the canteen in December in view of the upcoming meetings of the Fed and ECB, with investors selling growth and tech stocks in favor of so-called value stocks, more resilient in the event of a change in policy. central banks.

“The Fed brings the bowl of punch and they remove the bowl of punch,” Baird strategist Michael Antonelli told Reuters. “The markets are rapidly revising their vision for the future.”

4. Sell off on crypto

Il, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, slid -20% on Saturday, sparking a large round of sales on other digital currencies. fell more than 10% before the rec, while other widely traded digital currencies also collapsed including and.

For analysts, concerns about a new round of regulations could cloud the bullish outlook on virtual currencies. Against this backdrop, traders look forward to Wednesday when managers from Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 and other exchanges will testify before the US House Financial Services Committee.

The outlook for faster rate hikes could weigh on crypto, as higher borrowing costs make assets deemed speculative less attractive. Indeed, when the Fed last raised rates in 2017 and 2018, bitcoin prices took a major backlash.

5. UK GDP

Attention also to Friday for the month of October, after recent macroeconomic indications have indicated how the Bank of England could go ahead with its first much-debated rate hike since the pandemic in the face of the inflationary spiral.

However, with the uncertainties stemming from the Omicron variant, the BoE could stall until early 2022 before hikes, after the surprise November decision to keep rates at current levels showed that policymakers feel at their own pace. comfortable waiting for new macro data.