5 facts about Gavin Casalegno: Jeremiah Fisher in the series ‘The summer I fell in love’ | Film and Television

Four years have passed since it was released. To all the boys I’ve loved before, the teen romantic comedy that captivated millions of young people around the world, catapulting Noah Centineo and Lana Condor to fame. The fiction was such a success that the platform soon made two sequels. Inspired by Jenny Han’s books, the films were huge successes.

Now, Amazon Prime wants to repeat this success. In this way, the platform has releasedeither The summer I fell in love: a new series inspired by another of Jenny Han’s literary sagas. This time we meet Bely, a 16-year-old teenager who spends her summers with the Fisher brothers. Of course, she is madly in love with them and the fiction tells how her last summer with them is. Will she dare to say what she feels?

In this way, we have met the actor Gavin Casalegno, who gives life to one of the Fisher brothers. The young man has gotten into the skin of the funny Jeremiah. And of course! He has revolutionized many of the people who have followed the series.

So that you get to know this actor a little better, we give you five facts that you may not have known about him. Take note!

1. Age and place of birth

Gavin Casalegno is 22 years old.. Born on September 2, 1999 in Texas, the young man takes only five years with his character Jeremiah. And it is that the protagonist of the series has 17 springs. Of course, the baby face that he has makes it seem that there is not much difference.

2. Since he was a child he has been working

Despite his youth, Gavin has spent his entire life dedicated to the world of acting. In fact, the first time he stood in front of the cameras to shoot a fiction was in 2011, when he was only ten years old.

His first movie was Hear Me Whispersa suspense movie where he showed that he had great acting skills.

3. Noah, his first blockbuster

In 2014, Gavin was part of one of the blockbusters of the year. Nothing more and nothing less than Noah, the movie. The actor brought Shem to life in the younger version of him. There he shared credits with stars such as Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman and Russel Crowe.

4. Quite an influencer

With nearly half a million followers on his Instagram account, Gavin is quite the influencer. The actor shares part of his daily life. In addition to his collaborations as a model (which are not few), the young man uploads some promotional images of his work as an actor.

5. Gavin Casalegno’s news: Larsen Thompson

Gavin has been dating the gorgeous model Larsen Thompson for a while now. The couple shares some of their moments together on their social networks. Of course, they also hit some red carpets together. And they are spectacular!

The couple get along wonderfully and whenever they can, they take the opportunity to make a getaway. We see them on a paradisiacal beach as well as walking through the beautiful landscapes of Ireland. We love them!