5 facts that perhaps you did not know about Ana de Armas, the new interpreter of Marilyn Monroe | Entertainment and Shows

Ana de Armas has become one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, being part of acclaimed films such as Knives Out, blade runner 2049 Y No Time to Die.

Now, the actress is preparing for the premiere of one of the biggest challenges of her career: Blondewhere she plays none other than Norma Jeane, better known as Marilyn Monroe.

Based on the successful novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the production reimagines the life of the actress, one of Hollywood’s oldest icons.

“From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her rise to fame and her love affairs, Blonde blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction to explore the great contrast between his public and private figure”, details Netflix.

As part of the premiere of Blondewhich is scheduled for September 28, Page 7 tells you 5 facts that you may not have known about its protagonist, Ana de Armas.

1. He was born and raised in Cuba

Ana de Armas was born in 1988 in Santa Cruz del Norte (Cuba) and later grew up in the country’s capital, Havana.

When I was 12 years old, inspired by the movie Matildadecided that she wanted to be an actress and studied at the National School of Art in Cuba, according to Marie Claire magazine.

2. He emigrated to Spain and rose to stardom with The intership

When he turned 18, Armas left his country to go live in Spain, the country of which he has nationality because his maternal grandparents are Iberian.

Two weeks after her arrival in Madrid, Ana was booked to be one of the protagonists of The intership. This was a successful series of suspense and drama, which lasted three years and where the actress played Carolina Lea.

3. She was married to an actor

In full success of The intershipAna de Armas met the Catalan actor Marc Clotetrecognized for his role as Vicente in the youth Physics or chemistry.

The romance was fleeting and they were married in July 2011, a few months into their relationship. However, this broke up and ended in divorce two years later, in 2013.

4. He moved to the United States without knowing English

After this disappointment in love, the actress left everything to start a new stage in another country, this time in Los Angeles, California (USA).

In fact, Ana told in an interview with the anthill what for the movie War Dogs they changed the script during the recordings and that this blocked her, since she learned the dialogues by heart.

“They changed it and I couldn’t. We had to put the lines back from before because there was no way I was going to do that.”counted.

5. He starred in a movie with a Chilean

In 2015, Armas participated in the erotic thriller knock knocktogether with Keanu Reeves and the Chilean Lorenza Izzo.

This was directed by Eli Roth, ex-husband of the national actress; and co-written by Nicolás López, recently convicted of crimes of sexual abuse.