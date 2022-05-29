5 facts you didn’t know about “Job Proposal”, the most watched k-drama on Netflix this 2022

Ha-ri poses as her friend during a blind date to scare off the suitor. But the plan changes when he turns out to be her CEO, who makes her a proposal. (Netflix)

What would happen if one day, by chance, in addition to being a good friend, you end up on a blind date with the president of where you work? And that this is because your friend begs you to substitute her on a blind date, since her dad is forcing her to find a rich husband. So you, as a good friend, change your identity, without thinking that this appointment would end up turning the destiny of your life around. That was what started the plot. Business Proposal.

Next, we present several curiosities that perhaps you did not know about this successful project:

“Business Proposal,” 2022 Drama/Comedy/Romance Series. (Netflix)

1. It is based on a webtoon, also called Job offer. And although the webtoon and the drama are not exactly the same, none of the differences change the meaning of the story.

two. The special participation of the protagonist sejeong (plays to Shin Hari). She is one of the South Korean actresses recognized in her country’s industry for being multifaceted, because, in addition to being an actress, she is also a singer and songwriter.

Kim Se Jeong, the Korean actress who has conquered Netflix with “Job Proposal”. (IMDB)

3. The protagonist sejeong She is currently going through a crucial moment in her career, which is why she has been dubbed the Emma Stone from Korea. Especially for the filming of the blind date with Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) in the first chapter, where the actress impressed Koreans with her impressive over-the-top acting. Which made the public call her that way.

Four. Normally Korean dramas usually have 16 episodes, but this production is content with only 12, which caused many scenes to be cut. For example, the actress sejeongmade it known that he regretted that a particular scene was eliminated because, where he recorded the part where Tae-moo he was going to the United States for his grandfather’s operation, it was done very quickly. And there was a scene where Ha-ri for the first time expresses her feelings of love to him (the scene was not broadcast).

Actors Ahn Hyo-seop (Tae Moo) is a South Korean-Canadian actor and singer and Kim Sejeong, a South Korean actress and singer, stars in “Job Proposal.” (Netflix)

5. There was a scene that caused a scandal in Korea: the famous bed scene and the almost real chemistry between the actors that was seen in it. This was an improvised script; because the scene was very bland and open. So the actors and the director had a discussion about it and adjusted it according to their maturity.

Job offer has exceeded many expectations, to the point of positioning itself as one of the most watched series worldwide. So much so that, according to Netflix, from the week of May 16 to 22 of this year, it registers 11 complete weeks within its Top 10, with 13 million and a little more hours of reproduction. At the moment it is positioned as the sixth most watched production, in the category of non-English speaking productions.

