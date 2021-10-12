5 famous roles she turned down, including James Bond!

Hugh Jackman it is certainly not only Wolverine: the star of The Greatest Show has had the opportunity to play more than one successful role in the course of his career, but as always in these cases even our Hugh has no shortage of regrets. So what are the best roles rejected by Hugh Jackman over the years?

Let’s start with the most striking case, namely that of James Bond: Jackman refused the role of 007 in the reboot of the franchise that a few years later would then arrive in the room with the name of Casino Royale, not particularly appreciating the idea of ​​not being able to have any kind of artistic control over the production.

Jackman found himself around the same time turning down the role of Robert Langdon in The Da Vinci Code, thus paving the way for Tom Hanks due to incompatibility with the commitments related to the X-Men; Van Helsing was instead the cause of the great rejection of The Phantom of the Opera, by Joel Schumacher, which probably could have benefited from the presence of a Hugh Jackman much more comfortable with music than his colleague Gerard Butler.

Ours could then have blown Richard Gere his part in Chicago, but he decided to refuse, considering himself too young for the role: a decision that the actor himself would later admit to regret with all his heart. We close with another huge critical success, namely Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive: before Ryan Goslingin fact, it was Hugh Jackman who was chosen for the role of the protagonist!

In which of these films would you have preferred to see the now ex-Wolverine? Let us know in the comments! Recently, meanwhile, Hugh Jackman himself ran into a strange Frozen-themed inconvenience.