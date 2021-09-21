5 fantasy films that have nothing to do with Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings

The 21st century was undoubtedly marked by the quality of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings saga and the commercial and iconic success of the franchise. Harry Potter, but today we want to move away from the worlds of Tolkien and JK Rowling to suggest you 5 totally different fantasies.
Here are the ones we have chosen to recommend you today:
- The Nibelungs by Fritz Lang (1924): the Germanic legend of the hero Siegfried, who had inspired Richard Wagner, is translated into images by the legendary German director and played by Paul Ritcher: castles, beautiful queens (Crimilde, played by Margarete Schon), dwarves, mythological swords, caves, sets gigantic and dragons, in short, everything you can fly from a fantasy. The duration is also epic: a whopping 237 minutes!
- Excalibur by John Boorman (1981): magniloquent and colorful representation of the legend of King Arthur, capable of respecting both the adventurous and the romantic-sentimental nature of the famous Arthurian cycle: set in medieval Britain, tormented by internal wars, the film follows the young Arthur, the faithful wizard Merlin and the sword that gives the film its title, and includes everything from Guinevere and Lancelot to the Holy Grail, from Morgana to the Round Table. A masterpiece of the 80s.
- The Witches of Eastwick by George Miller (1987): left the post-apocalyptic future of Mad Max, George Miller creates a sui generis fantasy about feminism and witchcraft, about eros and the devil, with an exceptional cast that includes Jack Nicholson, Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon. A film that is both funny and disturbing, with some of the most disgusting and impressive sequences of 80s cinema.
- Edward scissor hands by Tim Burton (1990): among the best interpretations of Johnny Depp, space should also be found for this gothic fantasy centered, as the title suggests, on a child born with scissors instead of fingers. A film about monsters and the relationship with society, which underneath its light comedy tone hides a tragic and cruel moral that is truly moving.
- Bunuel and the table of King Solomon by Carlos Saura (2001): the director Luis Bunuel, the artist Salvador Dalì and the writer Federico Garcia Lorca (played respectively by El Gran Wyoming, Ernesto Alterio and Adria Collado) are the protagonists of this surrealist fantasy set both in the Toledo of the 30s and in the realm of dreams and paintings.