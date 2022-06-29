5 Fashion Icons In Anime – Black Girl Nerds

In anime, it’s common for Japanese animators to make their characters look uniform throughout the series, creating unique identifiers that make the cast unmistakable. But, once in a while, we have a team of creatives whose adoration for fashion is reflected in their character’s style – creating on-trend looks that could easily grace a runway or the front pages of a fashion magazine. . Here are five examples of fashion icons in anime.

Brief Bulma: The Rihanna of Dragon Ball

If we talk about fashion in anime, one of the first names that comes to mind is Bulma Briefs: the handsome tech genius of the dragonball franchise. The Capsule Corp villain has changed her style so much that we’re declaring her the Rihanna of the dragonball Universe.

Bulma’s looks are so varied they could fill a lookbook. Each of her signature cuts exudes femininity and confidence no matter what she decides to wear, making her #goals for cosplayers and an inspiration to girls everywhere.

Bulma was known for taking minimalist styles — like tees and tank tops — and elevating them with the addition of accessories like utility belts, scarves, baseball caps, headbands and glasses. Never afraid to push the envelope, she had all the boys drooling with her dresses, t-shirts, and skin-tight bodysuits that even caught the eye of the world’s most arrogant Saiyan: Vegeta.

The only thing Bulma Briefs changes more than her clothes is her hair. Her famous blue locks have been styled in every way, from a long, adorable braided pony to a short, edgy cut. Bulma’s style indicates that she’s not just a whiz at science: Mrs. Briefs is a multi-faceted, self-confident woman whose big personality ranges from laid back and cool to flirty chic and fun. With that, we all agree: there are few looks she hasn’t tried and no styles she can’t pull off.

Yusuke Urameshi: the most flying of all

Yu-Yu Hakusho is an anime whose fashion has inspired an entire generation. Its reputation for frequently changing the style of its main cast made it a standout of its time. You don’t have to look very far to see Yu-Yu Hakusho influence on fashion. Hiei, Kurama, Yusuke, and Kuwabara have been remixed into numerous fan-art illustrations and featured in anime streetwear collaborations with Hypland and Atsuko. Although the cast is full of fashionable killers, no one is cooler than your boy Yusuke Urameshi.

Yusuke is arguably the most flying protagonist in Shonen history, inspiring young men with his high kicks and layered looks. Yusuke’s style is not only what he wears but how. His signature gear exuded teenage angst and arrogance, from tight high-waisted stockings and sleeveless tank tops to his infamous hands-in-pocket stance that lets his supernatural enemies know he’s not the one. with whom to play.

Although his baggy green jumpsuit is his signature uniform, no anime cut will ever top the layered plaid shirt, yellow sweater, and green jacket. Urameshi brings the look with his wild shaggy hair and black undertones, making for another effortlessly cool kill for Yusuke.

Usagi Tsukino: an icon in angel wings Sailor Moon takes women’s clothing and elevates it to a new level, giving us limitless variations of what women’s style could look like. In Sailor Moonfashion is just as essential to the story as setting and plot, with each character having distinctive styles and color palettes that reflect their powerful alter egos and everyday personalities. While every Sailor Scout is a fashion icon in their own right, none are more iconic than Usagi Tsukino, aka Sailor Moon. Sailor Moon’s style isn’t just in vogue; it symbolizes feminism and girl power. She managed to be a strong female protagonist without ever compromising her sweetness and purity, inspiring a whole generation of girls who aspired to be like her. No matter what she wore, Usagi’s looks always complimented her statuesque figure; her patriotic sailor dress was accompanied by a mini skirt and tall red boots that showed off her long legs. In Sailor Moon, not only does Usagi change outfits often, but the emphasis on pastel colors, varied patterns, and layering has made Usagi an icon of teenage style. Her matching looks have spawned their own aesthetic, which has inspired everything from makeup to Pinterest boards. Usagi’s soft, feminine style adds a vulnerable humanist element to her character that offsets her powerful Sailor Moon form, making her approachable to young girls everywhere. Rohan Kishibe: the Gucci trendsetter Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is an anime that takes its fashion seriously: its inspiration from the high fashion industry is evident from the moment you look at its elaborately designed clothes and Jojo’s famous flamboyant poses. Hirohiko Araki – the author of the Jojo franchise – admitted to being inspired by musicians and fashion illustrators like Antonio Lopez and Tony Viramontes. When you think of the fashion icons of Jojo, you can think of Jotaro Kujo for his muscular physique and glamorous accessories. However, this entry goes to Rohan Kishibe, a mangaka made famous in The diamond is unbreakable. Rohan Kishibe is a secondary character whose look screams “high fashion model”: his slender build and slanted face would definitely be a hit on the catwalks of Europe. Rohan Kishibe’s aesthetic is so “haute couture” that when designer Hirohiko Araki created an exclusive manga for his first collaboration with Gucci, he was the first character that came to mind. Rohan Kishibe moves to Gucci was featured in the first issue of Japanese fashion magazine Spur; the 16-page book was presented exclusively in the Shinjuku Gucci store in Tokyo! The high-end exhibit included a life-size statue of Rohan and six original illustrations depicting clothes, bags and sneakers from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2011-2012 collection. How’s that for iconic? Nana Osaki: Slip on for punk rockers granny is known for his nods to music, love, and most notably: fashion. It’s one of the hottest titles in anime history, thanks to creator Ai Yazawa’s background in fashion illustration. girl the punk rock aesthetic has taken off like wildfire over the past year. He inspired a new generation of fans to swap their colorful statement pieces for leopard print jackets and plaid skirts, thanks to his spike in popularity on social media. Although there are various stylish characters that stand out, Nana Osaki is the true fashion star of the series. Nana’s famously daring ensembles have been the subject of countless lookbooks that are constantly reimagined in Tik Tok and Youtube videos thanks to the show’s re-emergence on the HIDIVE network in 2021. The 90s punk rock aesthetic of Nana Osaki presents replicas of real-life pieces by Vivienne Westwood – a designer known for crossing the punk rock/new wave scene into the mainstream. Nana takes the idea of ​​the female protagonist and gives it a punk rock edge. She rocks her short black hair with wispy locks that perfectly frame her heart-shaped face. As the lead singer of the Black Stones, Nana fully emerges into the punk rock lifestyle; her wardrobe is full of new wave/punk rock fashion-inspired looks like leather collars, studded belts, padlock chains, and plaid mini skirts. Nana’s choice to wear platform boots and corsets instead of a glamorous schoolgirl uniform sets her apart in anime fandom and solidifies her title as a true fashion icon.

Kaillaby Kaillaby is a writer from the Bronx with infectious energy and a passion for geek culture. She enjoys connecting with Blerds like her and hopes to create her own cartoon one day.