5 Fashion Icons In Anime – Black Girl Nerds
In anime, it’s common for Japanese animators to make their characters look uniform throughout the series, creating unique identifiers that make the cast unmistakable. But, once in a while, we have a team of creatives whose adoration for fashion is reflected in their character’s style – creating on-trend looks that could easily grace a runway or the front pages of a fashion magazine. . Here are five examples of fashion icons in anime.
- Brief Bulma: The Rihanna of Dragon Ball
If we talk about fashion in anime, one of the first names that comes to mind is Bulma Briefs: the handsome tech genius of the dragonball franchise. The Capsule Corp villain has changed her style so much that we’re declaring her the Rihanna of the dragonball Universe.
Bulma’s looks are so varied they could fill a lookbook. Each of her signature cuts exudes femininity and confidence no matter what she decides to wear, making her #goals for cosplayers and an inspiration to girls everywhere.
Advertising
Bulma was known for taking minimalist styles — like tees and tank tops — and elevating them with the addition of accessories like utility belts, scarves, baseball caps, headbands and glasses. Never afraid to push the envelope, she had all the boys drooling with her dresses, t-shirts, and skin-tight bodysuits that even caught the eye of the world’s most arrogant Saiyan: Vegeta.
The only thing Bulma Briefs changes more than her clothes is her hair. Her famous blue locks have been styled in every way, from a long, adorable braided pony to a short, edgy cut. Bulma’s style indicates that she’s not just a whiz at science: Mrs. Briefs is a multi-faceted, self-confident woman whose big personality ranges from laid back and cool to flirty chic and fun. With that, we all agree: there are few looks she hasn’t tried and no styles she can’t pull off.
- Yusuke Urameshi: the most flying of all
Yu-Yu Hakusho is an anime whose fashion has inspired an entire generation. Its reputation for frequently changing the style of its main cast made it a standout of its time. You don’t have to look very far to see Yu-Yu Hakusho influence on fashion. Hiei, Kurama, Yusuke, and Kuwabara have been remixed into numerous fan-art illustrations and featured in anime streetwear collaborations with Hypland and Atsuko. Although the cast is full of fashionable killers, no one is cooler than your boy Yusuke Urameshi.
Yusuke is arguably the most flying protagonist in Shonen history, inspiring young men with his high kicks and layered looks. Yusuke’s style is not only what he wears but how. His signature gear exuded teenage angst and arrogance, from tight high-waisted stockings and sleeveless tank tops to his infamous hands-in-pocket stance that lets his supernatural enemies know he’s not the one. with whom to play.
Although his baggy green jumpsuit is his signature uniform, no anime cut will ever top the layered plaid shirt, yellow sweater, and green jacket. Urameshi brings the look with his wild shaggy hair and black undertones, making for another effortlessly cool kill for Yusuke.