5 fashion reasons to watch «Cinderella» with Camila Cabello

Grown up with the 1950s version of the Disney classic, the 90s version with Brandy and Whitney Houston or the most recent 2015 re-adaptation with Lily James and Cate Blanchett, it doesn’t matter. Anyone who knows the story of Cinderella. Today the girl with the most envied shoes before she arrived Sex and The City returns to the screen in an innovative version modeled on the independent and creative DNA of Gen Z.

Interpreted by the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, the new Ella of the film Cinderella by Kay Cannon absolutely does not aspire to marry a prince and lead a life from royal girl, between waving greetings and charitable commitments. “Cinderella now has different dreams and ambitions. She wants to save herself with her strength, not to have anyone else do it for her, “said the pop star a Vogue USA. New goals, new wardrobe, therefore, to express the modern charge of the character.

For this we have decided to list the 5 fashion reasons so on September 3 we will all have to be there, on the sofa, with a bowl of popcorn and the most uncomfortable and beautiful shoes in our arsenal, to admire Cinderella on Amazon Prime.

1. THE COSTUME DESIGNER IS THE SAME AS BRIDGERTON

She was called to tell the story of Ella through her clothes Ellen Mirojnick, creator of the costumes of Bridgerton, Maleficent And The Greatest Showman. “When you think of Cinderella, you recall the blue dress and the crystal slipper, but that’s not the right way this revisitation should have been approached. So I wanted to make a change and embrace a new point of view that would promote female emancipation and individuality through clothes ». Within Ella’s wardrobe these concepts are translated into vintage looks that feature contemporary touches and pieces that highlight its uniqueness.

In addition, much attention was also given to put of the princesses from all over the planet present at the court ball: “The most important thing for us was that this world was global,” she said to Vogue Usa the costume designer. “We originally planned to have designers from other countries contribute one of their dresses, but it proved too difficult for the pandemic. So we did our own way to ensure that each princess represented their respective country of origin with the outfit ».

2. CINDERELLA IS AN ASPIRING FASHION DESIGNER

Cinderella’s interest in fashion is key to understanding her motivations. She is a poor girl who tries to establish herself in the world and go beyond the confines of her basement with the strength of her creations and her talent. After Cruella, also this new heroine loves the fashion system and dreams of becoming a stylist. So his closet is at the center of the film. In an age where self-expression for women is so limited, she uses fashion to express herself. Even when dressing for work at home she inserts accessories in her hair and embellishes the corsets with different details. And the first outfit proposed by the Fairy Godmother to go to the ball reflects her entrepreneurial verve: a suit blue trousers of a real business woman.

3. THE LOOK OF BILLY PORTER

To play a Fairy Godmother Sui generis is the protagonist of Poses, Billy Porter. We are far from the vision of Disney’s Smemorina. The actor, with his extravagant style and swagger, needed more than just a cerulean cloak with a magenta ribbon. So for him a golden dress with a thousand bling bling shades inspired by the wings of a butterfly was created. Equally wow are the accessories ranging from a sparkly wand to custom Jimmy Choo boots.

4. ELLA’S COTTAGECORE STYLE

The film really satisfies all tastes: not only sparkles and sparkles, but also neutral colors, natural fabrics, linen, white and beige. Ella’s dresses before the transformation are never too evident and prefer to emphasize only some details such as the belts that give a contemporary touch to her put.

5. THE CRYSTAL SHOE

The other protagonist of the story is undoubtedly her, the crystal slipper that we have all dreamed of at least once in our life. In trailer of the film appears hyper-luminous and enriched by Swarovski, a classic décolleté with a soaring heel, as splendid as it is uncomfortable (and that not even the magic of the Fairy Godmother can make it more comfortable). Do not panic though because in real life, in tune with the image of the women of the next generation and the message of diversity promoted in the film, the Onitsuka Tiger brand has created in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video Original Movie, Cinderella a sneaker with prismatic colors based on a new interpretation of Cinderella’s shoe, which goes beyond the stereotype.

To adapt to any type of style, from casual to elegant. And to be able to run away towards your dreams in all serenity.

Cinderella turns 70: 20 curiosities about the Disney animated classic

«Sex and The City», the 10 shoes to have (still today) by Carrie Bradshaw

The shoes sparkle with a thousand crystals