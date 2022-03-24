5 female-led comedies to check off your watch list

ads

There is ongoing negative commentary on women in comedy and the notion that women just can’t be funny. These statements are totally slanderous! Female leads in comedy movies have been making audiences laugh for years.

There may be many male comedians, but these days, women have dived headfirst into the world of comedy. These are some of the best comedy movies starring women.

Bridesmaids –– 2011Source: Hulu

Bridesmaids was released in 2011 and to this day is considered one of the funniest wedding movies of all time. What makes the movie even more special is the fact that it is totally female-centric with a cast of amazing ladies.

Kristen Wiig takes the lead as the maid of honor who also turns out to be a mess. She stars in the film alongside Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and Rebel Wilson.

Trainwreck –– 2015Source: Peacock

Talented female comedians like Amy Schumer deserve to have leading roles in as many comedic films as possible. In 2015, Amy starred in a movie called Trainwreck about a magazine writer who finds it hard to believe that monogamy is realistic.

Due to his beliefs, he falls prey to hookup culture and believes he will never meet his soulmate. Things change when she crosses paths with a successful sports doctor who turns her life upside down.

Pitch Perfect –– 2012 Source: YouTube

Pitch Perfect was released in 2012. It is the first film in its franchise, starring Anna Kendrick in the lead role. What makes this comedy even more special is the fact that it is also a musical and a romance.

It’s about a college student who finds herself teaming up with a group of talented singers who know how to harmonize perfectly. Her goal entering college is to avoid becoming part of a clique, but she realizes that she is so connected to her a cappella singing group that avoiding a clique-style group of friends might be impossible. .

Bridget Jones’s Diary –– 2001 Source: Hulu

Watching Bridget Jones’s Diary from 2001 leaves many viewers feeling a variety of emotions. Some scenes are incredibly sad, while other scenes are just beyond funny. The romantic comedy stars none other than Renée Zellweger in the title role.

You are a 32-year-old woman who decides that she wants to make a big change in her life at the beginning of the new year. She begins to write in a diary in the middle of a very unexpected and complicated love triangle.

Mean Girls –– 2004Source: Amazon

One of the most classic movies of the early 2000s would undoubtedly have to be Mean Girls. Not only does the 2004 film feature a lineup of some incredibly talented actresses, it was also written by one of the funniest comediennes ever: Tina Fey.

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles of teenage girls who represent how cold and cruel the halls of a high school really can be. Mean Girls is full of hilarious moments that are still quoted to this day.

