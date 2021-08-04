5 films about summer loves to (re) watch under the umbrella

Summer loves were a constant in my adolescence until I got engaged. Even if they lasted just the time of a vacation, I carry them all in my heart because they are linked to memories of lightheartedness and pure fun. Because of this, when I watch a film that focuses on a summer romance, I can’t help but be moved and to think back to those moments in my life. The lightness that accompanies these stories, for better or for worse, never returns.

If you, like me, can’t manage to stay without streaming even under an umbrella, then here are 5 films about summer loves that you absolutely must see:

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

The overwhelming summer love between helium And Oliver it will forever change the course of their lives, even if it is not meant to last. Set in a hot Italian summer, the film directed by Luca Guadagnino puts us in front of the discovery of ourselves, of our interiority and our desires. It teaches us that we must never give up on loving for fear of suffering and it shows us that even the strongest bonds can be lived lightly. Then there are Timothée Chalamet And Armie Hammer, but what do I tell you to do.

GREASE

Summer lovin had me a blast / Summer lovin happened so fast reads Summer Nights, the song with which Danny And Sandy, once back at school, they tell their friends about their summer love. Never was a sentence more true! In Grease, one of my favorite films of all time, it actually happens that the summer crush – not after various ups and downs – turns into a serious relationship even during the rest of the year. It is not said that it does not happen to you too eh, dreaming is lawful. Always remember that Olivia Newton John And John Travolta in the end they sing You’re the one that I want.

THE KISSING BOOTH 3

We can’t wait for THE KISSING BOOTH 3 is coming August 💋 pic.twitter.com/LMt7iAl047 – PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) July 12, 2021

Jacob Elordi + Joey King = not to be missed. The summer before college is that crucial moment that marks the transition from adolescence to adulthood: it is good to live carefree (trust me, it will never happen again), but without getting lost. Between the desire to have fun and to build new (or old) bonds, we are witnessing the most classic of summer romances. How will it end in Elle And Noah? Will their love survive even in the winter?

THE LAST SONG

The last song ✨ Miley and Liam were beautiful together 🤧 pic.twitter.com/hqJ0rslD14 – Dile🐧in love with RDJ (@inlovewithiron) March 15, 2021

To see it, just think who the protagonists are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth and that this is the film where they met and fell in love. At the center of the plot there is obviously their summer romance which, however, develops at the same time as the protagonist’s relationship with her father, interrupted for some time due to the separation from her mother. Even if things don’t always go our way, it teaches us that love heals every wound and that difficulties must be faced together. I will not spoil the ending, I cry just thinking about it.

THE NOTEBOOK

“The Notebook” (2004). Directed by Nick Cassavetes. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. If most of tried to make out in the rain, we’d look ridiculous (and probably catch pneumonia). Somehow Gosling and McAdams pull it off. #ClassicMovies #LoveStory pic.twitter.com/ENigPlOehv – Comfort Food Cinema (™ ️) (@CinemaComfort) February 3, 2021

The narrating voice reads as follows: “Summer loves end for the most disparate reasons, but usually they all have one element in common: they are shooting stars, a moment of luminous splendor in the sky, a fleeting flash of eternity that vanishes in an instant” . If you haven’t forgotten the person who made your heart beat back in 2002, then this is the movie for you. A summer romance that brings us back to our first (and maybe last) love and all the consequences it had in our life. I’m not telling you more because you have to enjoy every single scene. The protagonists are Ryan Gosling And Rachel Mcadams who, after sharing the set, were also together in reality.