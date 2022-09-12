5 films about the attack on the Twin Towers

World Trade Center

On September 11, 2001, two passenger planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York. Two police officers, Sergeant John McLoughlin and Will Jimeno, will try to help those affected by the tragedy. Directed by Oliver Stone, it stars Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Maria Bello, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jude Ciccolella, Stephen Dorff.

How much is life worth?

Kenneth Feinberg, a powerful Washington, DC attorney who receives “Special Master” recognition from the 9/11 Foundation, is dedicated to fighting cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics related to the management of public funds. His battle leads him to discover the true meaning of life. Directed by Sara Colangelo, it stars Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Available on Netflix.

flight 93

On September 11, 2001, four planes were hijacked. Three reached their goal, but the fourth did not. Account of the tragedy through a meticulous recreation of the events surrounding United Airlines Flight 93 in the hope of having a broader view of the events. The film, made with the support of the families of the passengers traveling on board the plane, tells in real time the dramatic story of what happened in the air and on the ground, as passengers, crew, air traffic controllers and military centers were trying to understand and solve an unimaginable crisis. Directed by Paul Greengrass and stars Christian Clemenson, Cheyenne Jackson, Ben Sliney and Khalid Abdalla.

The darkest night

After several years of CIA investigation, which included the torture of prisoners in Afghanistan, and thanks above all to the perseverance and determination of special agent Maya (Jessica Chastain), President Obama finally gave his approval to the military operation that killed Osama Bin Laden, leader of Al-Qaeda. The title, “Zero Dark Thirty”, refers to the time: 00:30 a.m. on May 2, 2011, when the Marine SEAL commando entered Bin Laden’s residence in Abbottabad, Pakistan. , to hunt down the most wanted man in history. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, it stars Jessica Chastain, Joel Edgerton, Taylor Kinney and Kyle Chandler.

So strong and so close

Oskar Schell, a precocious eleven-year-old, is an inventor, jewelry designer, astrophysicist, and pacifist. After the death of his father in the attacks of September 11, 2001, Oskar finds a mysterious envelope with a key and sets out to find the lock that key can open. Directed by Stephen Daldry, it stars Thomas Horn, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock, Max von Sydow and Viola Davis. Available on Amazon Prime Video.