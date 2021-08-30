5 films and series to celebrate the myth of the Monster

Mary Shelley’s birthday and her seminal novel Frankenstein – The Modern Prometheus are celebrated on August 30th. We take this opportunity to recall some unmissable recent adaptations.

Today, August 30th it would have been the birthday of Mary Shelley the author of Frankenstein – The modern Prometheus, and today we celebrate the Frankenstein’s Day. The classic of British literature describing the madness of a scientist obsessed with the desire to give his life in the laboratory and culminating with the resurrection of a creature destined for solitary immortality, boasts an impressive number of film adaptations and televisions. The parable of the scientist who abandons his own creation and of the society that rejects it by pointing to a sensitive and sentient being as a monster degenerating into carnage lends itself to various interpretations: small and large screens have declined it in the genres of ‘horror, of the romance andaction, in social parables and philosophical metaphors. To celebrate Frankenstein’s Day, here it is five between films and series inspired by the myth to see, very different from each other.

1. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (1994)

The famous version of the Frankenstein myth according to the acclaimed British director Kenneth Branagh. Monumental transposition with Robert De Niro as the Creature (a cholera-disfigured giant wrapped in a fishing net) and an egomaniac Kenneth Branagh as the scientist he plays, he is a faithful, bombastic and extremely over the top version of the source. Viktor is a young medical student dedicated to experiments with electricity who in a private laboratory tries to give life artificially and a being formed by sewing pieces of corpses. The result is a creature that horrifies him and abandons him, only to become the object of one methodical revenge resulted from the pain of rejection. One of the few versions that stages a talking monster (as in the novel) and includes the epilogue at the North Pole (as in the novel).

2. Frankenstein of the National Theater (2011)

Phenomenal and visionary theatrical version of the tragedy of the new Prometheus directed by a Danny Boyle fresh from Oscar (per The Millionaire) and released in television and film format shortly after, is a work of impressive impact emotional largely thanks to the acting talent of the two protagonists, the English actors – both famous for playing Sherlock Holmes on television – Benedict Cumberbatch And Jonny Lee Miller. The play focuses on the violent and perverse relationship between the Creature and the “father” who rejects him, personified by the performers who exchange the part giving life to a modern representation much more extreme, violent and cruel than the literary original but with the same philosophical impact and the same existential reflections.

3. Penny Dreadful (2014)

The most beautiful, tragic and poignant version of Frankenstein’s monster (here played by a Rory Kinnear amazing) never brought to a screen is that of a horror series which brings together the protagonists of classics of English Gothic, from Viktor to Dorian Gray through Dracula and Mr Hyde. The Swiss scientist is an arrogant and obsessive young man who gives birth to two creatures: Adam, with a human-like appearance, and Caliban, a scary being who in the series makes his debut as an employee of the theater of the horrid Grand Guignol . Sad, cultured, romantic and a lover of poetry, he suppresses a violent dark side that materializes in the presence of his ruthless creator, whom he asked to create a companion for him. Over the course of the three seasons of this one memorable dark series, the Creature makes friends and falls in love with the beautiful protagonist, Vanessa, played by Eva Green, only to see her die and find herself and cry at the foot of her tomb.

4. Frankenstein (2015)

Viktor and Elizabeth Frankenstein are two middle-aged scientists who manage to replicate a human being with one 3D printer and a process of artificial replication of the cells of their invention. The product of this experiment is Adam, a beautiful boy, innocent and with an infantile maturity, soon victim of a tissue degeneration that transforms him into a monster. Aborted by his “parents”, who suppress him and immediately dedicate themselves to the creation of another model, Adam will wake up on a morgue table and then begin a tragic urban existence and on the margins of a society that despises him, unleashing blind and desperate violence . Net ofcontemporary setting, is the recent transposition of Shelley’s most faithful (and truculent) work to the original among those that adopt the point of view of the “monster”.

5. Frankenstein’s Love (2017)

The name “takotsubo” comes from Japan, the pathology also called heartbreak syndrome caused by mourning or other intense psychological exhaustion. Is always this comes from Japan drama offering a very original version of Shelley’s novel. Ken is a monster (but with a beautiful face and an athlete’s physique) who spent more than a century living alone in a forest near a Japanese town, with only the company of a radio, before meeting a student. Sick of cholera, he was resurrected at the end of the nineteenth century by a scientist who learned Viktor’s theory in Germany and revived the young man by injecting him with fungal spores activated by electric shocks.

Ken is meek, selfless and innocent but his feelings – sadness, fear, pride – alter the balance of his heart by unleashing the mushrooms that keep him alive, from time to time lethal or harmless to those around him. Tender romance that manages to be faithful to the source by revolutionizing it, owes a lot to the choice of its protagonist Go Ayano (Rurouni Kenshin), actor whose most famous roles are hitman but here in the part of shy and kind monster.