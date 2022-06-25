5 films for which we Cubans remember Alexis Díaz de Villegas

The death of Cuban actor Alexis Díaz de Villegas in Havana this Friday shocked the public, the institutions and the personalities of cuban culture that they somehow shared with the creator.

Owner of an incredible career in the theater of the island, Díaz de Villegas, a native of the Cumanayagua municipality, in Cienfuegos, also triumphed in the cinema, with titles such as Juan of the Dead, kangamba, three times two, The horn of plenty Y Havana Blues.

The first Cuban zombie movie, directed by Alejandro Brugués, conquered viewers from all over the country and from international arenas as well. The feature film includes, from the most refreshing sense of humor, a harsh criticism of society, in this case Cuban society, and its love-hate relationship with the Americans.

His success was such that, in 2013, he won the Goya Award for Best Ibero-American Film. In addition to Díaz de Villegas, Cuban actors Jorge Molina and Andros Perugorría (son of Jorge Perugorría) participate in the film along with Spaniards Andrea Duro and Antonio Dechent.

Another important point of his filmography was the epic film kangamba, directed by Rogelio Paris. In the movie tells the story of a group of Cuban and Angolan combatants who barely resist the devastating attack by the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) against the town of Kangamba, in the southwest of that country.

The late Cuban actor was also part of the cast of three times twoa feature film by Lester Hamlet, Pavel Giroud and Esteban Insausti, divided into three different stories with peculiar points of contact.

The public on the island also remembers Díaz de Villegas for the nice character of Miguelón What does he play on the tape? The horn of plentya satirical comedy that reflects the complexities and deficiencies that Cubans go through.

Benito Zambrano summoned him in 2005 for his feature film Havana Blues, in which he recounts the ups and downs of Ruy and Tito, two young Cubans who share the dream of becoming music stars. The film won two Goya awards, in the categories of Best Editing and Best Original Music.

Díaz de Villegas died of a cancerous lymphoma. He was 56 years old, married, and the father of Alexandra, an eight-year-old girl who survives him. Hundreds of Cubans have left their condolences on social networks to relatives and actor’s friends.

