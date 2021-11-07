5 FILMS NOT TO BE MISSED ABOUT ALCOHOLISM

Cinema has never been scrupulous in telling the truth about the world around us, let’s see how it gets along on the subject of alcohol abuse.

“I COULD ALSO SAY THAT LOVE IS LIKE ALCOHOL. YOU TRY IT ONCE, IT MAKES YOU TURN YOUR HEAD AND YOU WANT MORE AND MORE. IT MAKES YOU FEEL BAD, SO BAD THAT YOU WILL SAY YOU NEVER WANT TO TRY AGAIN. BUT THE NEXT GLASS YOU WILL FIND US AND YOU WILL NOT SAY NO. ” Charles Bukowski

There could be a thousand quotes from authors who, throughout history, speak of alcohol as the most beautiful woman in the world. There are numerous works written under the influence of substances and who knows how many there will be that we do not even know.

What we do know is that drinking too much is wrong, but do we ever really wonder what causes us to do it repeatedly? The cinema asks itself these questions, like many others and without trying to give us obvious answers, it tells us its stories.

In the vast majority of cases, addiction has to do with depression. The characters we see are fragile and discontented people, unhappy with their work, their partner and their life. The outside world judges them to the point of completely excluding them. Initially there is unbridled fun, which however quickly turns into danger, for oneself and for others. Then the consequences, as well as the headache, the feeling of emptiness, the sense of guilt, the loneliness.

So let’s see what are some of the most emblematic stories that overlook this issue.

28 DAYS (2000)

Betty Thomas movie starring a young Sandra Bullock (Speed, Gravity and Ocean’s 8) as Gwen, an irreverent girl who shows up drunk at her sister’s wedding and falls on the wedding cake, ruining the party. Trying to make up for it, he gets in his car and rushes to the bakery to buy a new cake, but his race ends by crashing into the wall of a house. Gwen then ends up in a rehab center for drug addicts and alcoholics, where she will have to go the long way out of her 28-day addiction.

Dramatic comedy that deals with the theme of abuse and rehabilitation with a look of understanding. We help each other and teach each other how to overcome difficulties. Those who do not make it become a symbol for those who could make it. Initially it is not easy to accept her condition, Gwen will try several times to escape from the clinic, but then the strength comes. While temptations from the outside will never be lacking, Gwen’s partner Jasper (Dominic West) doesn’t want to give up on his lifestyle and tries to get his girlfriend to follow him.

“Don’t become a cliché, because you are poetry. ” these are the words that Gwen addresses to Andrea (Azura Skye), a girl addicted to heroin with whom the protagonist befriends, before she dies of an overdose.

The road to find each other is long, some go forward, others stay behind, it’s the hard game of life, but who we are we define and only us.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (2016)

Tate Taylor (The Help and Ma) directs this female thriller starring Emily Blunt (The Devil wears Prada and A Quite Place), Haley Bennett (Swallow) and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout).

Based on the novel by Paula Hawkins, the film revolves around Rachel, played by Blunt, a woman who cannot accept the separation from her husband and who has a big problem with alcohol. Because of her addiction, in fact, Rachel is fired, but decides not to say anything to her friend, who hosts her temporarily, continuing to pretend to go to work every day. What it does instead is get on a train and look out the window, until you get to the house of ex-husband Tom (Justin Theroux) and spy on his new wife Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). But in addition to jealousy for her ex-husband, Rachel seems to be interested in something else too: Tom’s neighbors Megan and Scott (Haley Bennett and Luke Evans) who seem to perfectly reflect her idea of ​​love and happiness. .

During these daily train “journeys”, Rachel develops this obsession more and more, also thanks to the bottle full of alcohol that she always carries with her faithfully. But when Megan mysteriously disappears one day, Rachel begins to wonder if it was she who hurt her.

Thriller that leaves you in doubt until the last minutes, where we finally discover the truth. The viewer is manipulated, as Rachel in turn is manipulated by those around her due to daily alcohol abuse. The film shows how fragile and easily influenced by those who experience this type of addiction and that when one is a victim of oneself it is easy to become a victim of others as well.

A STAR IS BORN (2018)

Bradley Cooper makes his directorial entrance with A Star Is Born, working alongside famous singer Lady Gaga on her big screen debut. In fact, it is said that the first few times are never forgotten!

The story is about Jack (played by Cooper himself), a singer now arrived who after a concert, drinking in a city bar, meets Ally, who is performing in a drag queen show. But when Ally picks up the microphone and sings her song, Shallow (who wins several awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2019), Jack is infatuated with her.

The film uses the mechanism of the romantic story to instead talk about much more delicate topics, such as addiction and depression. When we get lost, is it enough to find ourselves in another person or if we are not able to get up on our own, no one will be able to do it for us?

A love story that makes us feel a little lonely and a little distant, which drags us but leaves us behind. Jack regains the passion he had lost trying to help Ally break through as a singer. But when the person you love realizes what is left to you? Raw and unsettling the response of Cooper and Lady Gaga who choose the most bitter conclusion possible. But when you don’t win a battle, maybe it’s because you helped someone win it for you.

Ally makes her dream come true and becomes famous, success comes with her claws, but Jack left something, an important message, money or fame doesn’t matter, what you have to say matters!

DON’T WORRY (2018)

Gus Van Sant, famous director of masterpieces such as The Beautiful and the Damned, Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Elephant, Last Days and Milk, conquers us once again!

Next to Joaquin Phoenix (Irrational Man and Joker) who, as always, gives us an exceptional interpretation, signs this film about the life of John Callahan, a satirical cartoonist who at the age of 21 remains paralyzed after a serious car accident in which his best friend (Jack Black) had put himself driving completely drunk.

“The last day I walked I woke up without a hangover, I knew I had about an hour before the… withdrawal crisis started. Then it’s over. Dexter mistook a light pole for an exit and took it in full at 150 km / h. ” cit. of the protagonist.

Next to Phoenix and Black we also find Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street and True Story) who plays Donnie, the mentor of an alternative recovery center that supports alcoholics on the verge of depression and Rooney Mara (Millennium – Men Who Hate Women and Side Effects) who plays Annu, a young woman who lets herself be attracted by John’s cynical sympathy. Certainly the exceptional cast is not lacking!

A tough film, but one that leaves us with a streak of hope when it comes to an end. Getting out of difficult situations is possible, Gus Van Sant tells us, showing us one of the most difficult situations a person can face, the loss of one’s autonomy.

Alcohol abuse as the cause and ruin of one’s life, but also as the only possible help to move forward. Then the slow awareness, the confrontation with similar people, with the same fears and the same difficulties, the unconditional love of someone who doesn’t care what you look like and finally the irony, above all that provocative irony that John uses in his his “politically incorrect” cartoons.

A nice slap in the face to those who decide to surrender!

ANOTHER TOUR (2020)

Thomas Vinterberg wins the 2021 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and wins the nomination for Best Director with this drama about alcohol addiction.

The film opens with a drinking contest between boys as young as 17. Whoever is the first of the two teams to finish a case of beer by making a complete tour of the lake, wins. If the whole team vomits, points are lost, a meaningless game that inevitably degenerates. Then the next day, the teachers’ assembly and concern: “We must apply a zero tolerance policy towards alcohol”, but how is this possible? “As in prohibition” answers one of the teachers, played by Magnus Milligan (Kursk), whispering softly so as not to be heard. He will be the one to start the story with the absurd theory, studied by a Norwegian psychiatrist, that we are born with a blood alcohol level too low, 0.05 less. The only way to rebalance this value is to ingest enough alcohol to ensure an adequate blood alcohol level. Here the senseless game we saw at the beginning is repeated, but this time between professors and no longer between boys.

The undisputed star of the film is Mads Mikkelsen (Pusher and Casino Royale), who plays Martin, a bored and discontented history professor who, in an attempt to quit drinking, is the first to succumb to his friend’s intriguing theory, dragging all the others with him.

Film that opens the right questions about the effect of alcohol on personality. Martin and his friends change after they test the Norwegian theory, they become more fun, more enthusiastic and therefore more interesting. Their pupils are starting to really like them, they are no longer the boring teachers they used to be. And how true it is that after one drink too many we are all a little nicer. But is it really us or is it just alcohol? Can drinking really bring out the best in us?

The answer may seem obvious, like the lives of the protagonists who are devastated by the increasing consumption of alcohol, but in any case it is not so simple and Vinterberg makes us understand it in the last scene of the film, before closing with the credits, Mads Mikkelsen lets himself go to a dance without restraints, liberating and cathartic which however leaves us a certain bitterness towards humanity that in the end struggles to really change.