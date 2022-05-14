5 films of the actor that are not ‘Twilight’ or ‘The Batman’ – El Financiero

The world of cinema (and DC) is on long tablecloths: Robert Pattinson is turning 36 years old, and practically half of his life has been dedicated to acting, playing unforgettable roles, such as Edward Cullen in the saga of Twilight and more recently to Batman on the tape batmanby Matt Reeves, released last March.

However, it is one of those actors who has had a harder time getting out of a role in which the audience already had them typecast, as in the case of Cullen and the saga where he plays the vampire who started stealing around 2008. sighs of all teenage girls and fill walls and notebooks with their posters.

The Pattinson’s work not limited to Twilight, let alone ‘made his way’ with Batman; The truth is that this actor has gradually broken down these barriers with his work in various films that have been approved by critics and where a more mature Robert with great histrionic capacity is seen.

Next we share 5 Robert Pattinson movies, plus Batman Y Twilight; maybe you can give yourself the opportunity to do a marathon with these tapes and get to know the work of the British actor.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Did you know that before Twilight, Pattinson had an appearance in this tape of the world’s most famous magician? In fact, he was a participant in two: The Goblet of Fire and, two years later, came out in The order of the Phoenix.

In both films he played cedric diggory, who becomes one of the main characters as he represents Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Triwizard Tournament, along with Harry Potter. Surely you have seen this tape more than once and you had not noticed this detail.

Good Time (2017)

In the last five years is when Pattinson’s work has been better valued by critics, and good time it is the sample of it; even for tape tape he was nominated for three awards, of which unfortunately he did not get any.

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie, good time it focuses on the journey that a criminal has to go through in order to get his brother out of jail; the detail is that his brother has a mental disability, so everything will be more complicated.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Another film for which he received some award nominations was The lighthouse, where he shares credits with Willem Dafoe. This film, filmed entirely in black and white, is a psychological drama that, as its name indicates, revolves around a pair of lighthouse keepers.

Pattinson and Dafoe’s characters get stuck on an island where the lighthouse they looked after is located. As the days go by, little by little they begin to lose their sanity, a situation that they manage to transmit with great skill.

The Devil at All Hours (2020)

Following in the line of thriller and psychological dramas, Pattinson participates in that film released at the end of 2020, where Robert shares a cast with other prominent personalities, such as Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan and Riley Keough, to name a few.

The character played by Pattinson in the film is that of a newly arrived reverend in the town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. However, behind his religious appearance, he hides a personality that is the complete opposite of his cover letter.

Tenet (2020)

The last outstanding work (before The Batman) that the actor has done was in this film released during the pandemic and directed, produced and written by Christopher Nolan, who precisely previously made the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy.

In this film, Pattinson plays an agent who gets involved with a subject whose mission is to save the world, so little by little he enters the world of international espionage and even time lines.