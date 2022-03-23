5 films of the actress that you have to see once in your life

When we think about cinema and the women who have marked territory in the industry, Scarlett Johansson does not go unnoticed. The beautiful actress has forged a career on the big screen that goes beyond showing off her curves or wearing her tiny dresses.

This versatile actress has not had it easy due to her beauty, as you read, being pretty in the world of cinema brings consequences such as being pigeonholed into the typical sex symbols and stay in that type of role in which the physique is the only thing that matters. And yes, we can’t deny it, she’s beautiful, but that doesn’t mean she should stay in those roles for the rest of her career.

That’s why Johansson has dedicated herself to being literally more than just a pretty face. The 37-year-old New Yorker has slowly made her way up the industry ladder and starred in roles with more character and depth. In addition, these are impregnated with strength and female empowerment.

Proof of this is her renowned portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, the black widow, in the Marvel movies. Beyond being a sensual spy, the character reflects a growth in each stage of her participation. She is a strong woman, with the weight of the past behind her and a fundamental piece in the team and in every moment of the plot and the discovery of herself.

But beyond being a heroine who saves the world and the most representative female quota of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseJohansson has embodied roles that definitely have a story to tell and a depth that only a great artist can interpret. Here we show them to you.

Although we already talked about the subject, the truth is that the character of Natasha Romanoff cannot be missing from the list, surely you already know her, but she appears on the list because if you have not seen each of the appearances of this character in the UCM it is time to do it

The first time we saw her was in Iron Man 2 and from then on she took on a leading role and power that made her an avenger, and the heroine of the story. A female character who faces both internal and external struggles, whose courage and love for her people change the end of everything.

Scarlett Johansson’s films are no longer pieces in which you will surely see her blonde in a dress that hugs her body. A clear example was her participation in the acclaimed JojoRabbita tape in which she plays the mother of Jojo, a small follower of Hitler.

The plot of the film focuses on the perspective of a child facing the Nazis in the middle of the war. Throughout the story, he understands the reality of what he and his family are experiencing. The secrets of his mother (Scarlett Johansson), who fights for the well-being and tranquility of his little one, are revealed and Jojo faces a harsh truth.

Her wonderful performance led her to be nominated for best supporting actress in different awards such as the Oscars, Bafta, among others.

story of a marriage

In this film in which we see a mature Scarlett Johansson and in a role imbued with reality, she established herself at the top of the seventh art. The reality story of a marriage where love simply ended, had her running for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

She lives a parallel between the fall of her marriage, the failed attempts to save it, the presence of her little son among all the conflict of what it means to suffer heartbreak and the end of a relationship as a woman and as a mother.

This historical film chronicles the life and entanglements of sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn and their quest for the affections of England’s King Henry VIII. In this film, Johansson plays Maria, the sister who wins the king’s affections after her older sister’s failure to achieve it.

In this story, Scarlett Johansson becomes the savior of a man who has lost his way after the death of his wife. In this film, she is in charge of the zoo that Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon) buys, and while she saves the animals, Johansson helps save him from himself. himself and to unite with his family.

If you are looking for sexy Scarlett Johansson, this movie will surely appear, but not precisely because of what you see, but because of what you hear. This film tells the story of a man’s relationship with a machine. The incredible thing is that the captivating voice is nothing more and nothing less than that of the actress.