5 films to be inspired by the International Sports Day

Every April 6, both the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recognize sport and physical activity as one of the vital engines of our health. This is why we recommend 5 movies that you can watch… after doing sports, obviously.

5 films for International Sports Day

The UN declared the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to raise awareness of “the positive role of sport and physical activity in communities and in the lives of people around the world.”

The theme of this international day is “Ensuring a sustainable and peaceful future for all: the contribution of sport”. In this way, the UN will highlight actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

1. I, Tonya

With margot robbie as the protagonist, the biographical film released in 2017 portrays the life of the Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and his relationship to the attack on his rival Nancy Kerrigan. The film follows the story of figure skater Tonya Harding.

His main rival for the olympics Lillehammer 1994 was her compatriot Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), but Kerrigan is attacked by a hired thug shortly before competing and suspicion falls on Tonya’s entourage.

2. King Richard: A Winning Family

Leaving aside the controversy that involved Will Smith during the 2022 Oscar Awards, king richard It is also a biographical film that focuses on the family of the World tennis champion sisters: Venus and Serena Williams.

Even if you don’t like or know anything about tennis, this inspiring film will take you through the story of the sisters who, thanks to their father, Richard Williamsand his mother, Oracene Price they became one of the best professional tennis players making history worldwide.

3. First Match

This 2018 movie is a drama directed by Olivia Newman. In it you will see a brooklyn teen hardened after going through several foster homes, who decides to join a wrestling team made up only of men.

On his journey to find his biological father, he will have to move heaven and earth, in addition to facing the fighters of the group.

4. My Friend Alexis

We return to Chile for the film that you probably only identify with the name. Do you like football? Do you want to know more about the “Wonder Boy”? Alexis Sánchez hit the big screen in 2019 to inspire children and adults with her success story.

Tito is 12 years old, he is dry for soccer and due to an accident he fulfills the dream of any child, meet his idol, soccer player Alexis Sánchez. The unexpected friendship between the boy and the idol brings lessons for both.

5.Rocky

A classic of classics! We could not leave out the films that follow the character of Rocky Balboa in his encounters with the best fighters in the United States and the world. The journey of the Italian-American character represents the attempt to achieve the American Dream as boxer. What is your favorite of all?