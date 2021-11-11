5 films to discover Stanley Tucci digitally

MILAN – Stanley Tucci is undoubtedly one of our favorite American actors. American yes, but with a surname that betrays his Italian origins and that he has rediscovered also thanks to the CNN series. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, a hilarious gastronomic journey to discover our country. Ace behind the stove and master of cocktails – take a look at his Instagram page if you don’t believe it – the actor is now a movie legend thanks to a series of cult roles (did anyone say Nigel?) That we decided to celebrate in this guide. which contains some of the most important points of his career and which you can (re) discover on CHILI.

BIG NIGHT – For his directorial debut, Stanley chooses a very personal story. Primo and Secondo Pileggi emigrated to America from Abruzzo to break into the world of catering through one of their premises: by agreements Primo (Tony Shalhoub) the kitchen and Secondo (Tucci) manages the restaurant. Big Night it is both a film about the illusion of the American dream and a wonderful homage to Italy and its entertaining culinary intransigences. Loved by the critics who appreciated it at Sundance in 1996 and by the public who made it a cult, it is a small film with several memorable moments. One for all? The quarrel between chef Primo and an adventurer of the restaurant who would like spaghetti as a side dish to risotto. Perfect for immersing yourself in an a la atmosphere Bewitched by the moon, between good evening Miss And Italian mambo.

THE TERMINAL – Let’s jump to 2004, the year in which our Stanley pits three memorable interpretations. In the homage to Sellers of You call me Peter even impersonates Kubrick, while in Shall we dance? is the irresistible Link, a seemingly banal colleague of Richard Gere, but with an unsuspected passion for Latin American dance. For Tucci, however, 2004 is also the year of The Terminal alongside Tom Hanks, with whom he had previously starred in He was my father. In Spielberg’s film it is Frank Dixon, the head of security at JFK airport forced to hold poor Victor Navorski (Hanks) in the terminal for a coup in the passenger’s country of origin. As at other times it will happen, Tucci is here the villain of the story, excessively relentless against the humanity of Navorski that the cynicism of his character is hard to understand.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA – It is now well known: from 2006 to today The devil wears Prada it has certainly carved out a place of honor among the cult of our times. The lines of Runway director Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and assistants Andy (Anne Hathaway) and Emily (Emily Blunt) are cited by heart by fans, as are those of Nigel, Miranda’s closest collaborator, played by Tucci. Crucial will be her role in Andy’s transformation from a shy, badly dressed graduate to a glamorous career woman and in demonstrating falsehood in the fashion world. It may also be a supporting role (again), but for Stanley it is yet another proof of a fine character, able to give depth to the scenes in which he appears and to retain his audience. In fact, we imagine it is precisely since then that the public has literally gone mad for the actor and his iconic performances.

LOVABLE REMAINS – Stanley will have to wait until 2009 for the first and incredibly only Oscar nomination to be revealed. After The Lord of the Rings and before de The Hobbit, Peter Jackson dedicates himself to a dramatic film based on the novel of the same name by Alice Sebold. 14-year-old Susie (then revelation Saoirse Ronan) is persuaded by neighbor George Harvey (Tucci) to enter an underground shelter, where he rapes and kills her. From here begins a desperate search by the girl’s parents Jack and Abigail, respectively Mark Wahlberg and Rachel Weisz. Tucci is extraordinary in lending his talent to the service of such an uncomfortable and disturbing role. In lovable remains he is an almost unrecognizable psychopath with a mustache, glasses and hair on his face, whom we hate a little for the atrocity of his character’s actions, but whose wide acting range we admire at the same time.

SUPERNOVA – There would still be too many memorable interpretations to cite as we approach the present day: from Burlesque to the saga of Hunger Games, from The Spotlight case to The Children Act – The verdict, but we want to at least recommend the latest great acting test in Supernova alongside Colin Firth. In this road movie, which partly reminded us Ella & John by Paolo Virzì, Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) are two men linked for years by an intense love relationship. travel together will therefore be imbued with suffering and pain but above all with a lot of love. Finally Tucci rules his film, although the “challenge” with Firth is a clash of titans, and shows his more human acting nature.