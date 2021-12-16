5 films to get to know the author of Pride and Prejudice

The December 16, 1775 was born Jane Austen, a true symbol of world literature and above all one ante litteram figure of feminism. In a conservative society that ferried towards modernity, Jane Austen was able to analyze and criticize, without ever degenerating into vulgarity, the world around her with wit and depth, stratification. His novels still give today not only a faithful and profound image of the lifestyle and functioning of the English society of the time but, above all, an ever-present glimpse of compare with today’s world: the works of Jane Austen, in her lashing and ironic writing, demonstrate how pioneering is never in vain and how possible it is for things to come true, despite the difficulties. The condition of women, the roles within the courts and rural families – often inextricably linked – are described with a surgical, textbook precision, offering a complete look both in the academy and in the libraries of bibliophiles. Women who fight for themselves, with the grace of the countryside or the bravado of the nobility, who do not lose the way of their intellect, of their soul, even if this leads to the breaking or overcoming of the roles imposed by custom, by morality. But always with irony and subtlety, never with rudeness and never with vulgarity: this is how the author affirmed her position, paving the way for studies and important reconsiderations on the condition of women, still a bright beacon today. With her writing, Jane Austen has an iconographic value in the humanistic and feminist fields, as she laid the foundations and inspired those who have followed in writing about women over the years.

In order to inspire the constant and never predictable discovery of this author, we want to propose here some filmic works transposed from her novels – and not only – who have given prestige to his writing, proposing themselves as a valid and faithful representation of the world as Jane Austen saw it.

1. Reason and sentiment (1995), the Ang Lee film

To figure among the most accurate and beautiful cinematographic transpositions of the author’s novels, there is certainly Reason and sentiment (Sense and Sensibility, 1995). Ang Lee directs, in this film, a prestigious cast – made up of Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and an unsuspected Alan Rickman – to bring the English author’s first novel (1811) to the screen. It tells about the Dashwood family, impoverished after the death of their father. Elinor and Marianne, the eldest daughters of Mrs Dashwood (Gemma Jones), thus find themselves in the position of thinking about marriage as a solution, experiencing the tribulation of youthful love and, in those years, trapped in rules and social conventions. Just like in the literary work, but here with the language of images and gestures, the story is full of the complexity of the characters, never predictable and always delicate in their extravagance and resourcefulness. The arduous feeling to choose for oneself alone, is in this twofold work, shown in all of his reasons, with the wit and irony reminiscent of the mother pen of this story.

2. Pride and Prejudice (1995), the BBC TV miniseries based on Jane Austen’s masterpiece

Pride and Prejudice (1813) is Jane Austen’s most famous novel, the one she has most of all consecrated the writer, giving depth to her figure not only as a novelist but as a attentive observer, with a subtle and sharp wit and capable of knowing how to use irony not only for recreational purposes but as a tool of analysis of a rapidly changing community, like the English one that lived the bridge from 1700 to 1800. In our century, the work is brought to the screens by BBC in a format that suits the novel with meticulous perfection: the television miniseries. Among the film adaptations, this series – starring among others Jennifer Ehle and a young man Colin Firth – is one of the most faithful adaptations of the novel, succeeding in this also thanks to the television times, which are more dilated than those of the big screen. In this transposition, the history of the emblematic Elizabeth Bennet, finds the right space and time to be able to propose itself to a different audience. The work is considered important because it allowed a very large audience to approach Jane Austen from a popular point of view, prompting the reading of her novels. Faith in the novel, in fact, tells of a brilliant and disruptive young woman, capable of rationality and firmness, of marriageable age who, however, not wanting to submit to the social rule, will find herself between two men very different from each other. The character of Jane Austen finds in this transposition a worthy representative, which in itself includes the qualities to which the writer gave voice. Furthermore, the TV series format contributes to the amiability of the work, as it accompanies the viewer over time, allowing him to become familiar with the context and the characters. Something that, generally, only a novel can do.

3. Mansfield Park (1999), the film Patricia Rozema based on the book of

In 1814 Jane Austen publishes Mansfield Park, a novel in which he adds to his typical narrative of counter-current female characters, the issue of the social difference between rich and poor. The story, which stars Fanny, a child from parents to rich relatives to ease her own economic situation, is brought to the screens by director Patricia Rozema in 1999. The film, although it has some changes in the plot, is actually a valid adaptation as it manages to represent the essence of Austen’s writing. The differences between novel and film that the director has brought can be justified in terms of interpretation, since at the end of the film both fans and connoisseurs of the English author and those who have not read the literary work, will be able to have a complete picture of the context. of which Austen writes. For this reason, the film is a good example for those wishing to discover Jane Austen’s characters in a cinematic way.

4. Emma (2020), Autumn de Wilde’s film with Anja Taylor-Joy

Of all Jane Austen’s novels, Emma (1815) has in itself, in addition to the irony of the author, a dose of hilarious comedy (always all English, of course) because the heroine of the novel already wears the dress of extravagance. Emma Woodhouse (on screen Anya Taylor-Joy) is a rich girl who, according to her, needs neither to marry nor to do anything else. Her main occupation, which is the bizarre dress, is arranging marriages in her community. Her character is sharp and funny, like all the heroines of the author, and she finds in the film Emma. of 2020, directed by Autumn de Wilde, an effervescent and faithful representation. The film, which stays true to the novel, offers more than the 1998 film of the same name (directed by Douglas McGrath and starring Gwyneth Paltrow) an immersive and picturesque setting, which allows the viewer to participate in the film not only by following the story and its branches but also, and perhaps above all, by building an atmosphere worthy of such a novel. Since the story has such bizarre and particular tones, such an atmospheric montage lends itself to deepening the visual aspect of Jane Austen’s story. This is also possible thanks to the experience as an artist of the director of the film, who promises, with her work, a perfect combination of literature and visual art.

5. Becoming Jane – The portrait of a woman against (2007), Julian Jarrold’s film about the life of Jane Austen (2007)

To be included in this list, together with the transpositions, a film that instead tells the life of Jane Austen before becoming the famous author that everyone knows today. A young woman Anne Hathaway interprets an intelligent, human, sensitive and capable girl; the Jane Austen represented in this film offers an imaginary rich in the subversive and pioneering elements of the author’s personality, arranged in a diversified and varied way in her novels, like small bright stars in a sky where everything seems unable to change.

Here we see how Jane Austen, at a very young age, has to think about finding a husband but her personality is supported by a strong passion for the world, and the writing of this world, which leads her to aspire to a destiny different from the one to which seems assigned. She will fall in love with a man who is not considered suitable and will have to fight for her independence.

The character of a woman against it is painted here, in the vicissitudes of the author and the events and emotions that led her to a life dedicated to writing, are presented here well and faithfully; a fidelity for which his works act as a litmus test. The film is truly a portrait, interpreted with the grace and irony that make Jane Austen, still today and always, an emblem.