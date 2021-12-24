5 films to see at Christmas that everyone (or almost everyone) agrees

We are here to help you, even on December 25th here 5 films to see at Christmas that almost everyone agrees. Almost.

Imagine the moment you are about to live: you have a nice full stomach after lunch Christmas, the belt has been generously unfastened, you remove the crumbs of panettone from your mouth and, all together, you go to the sofa. Sofa that will not be able to contain all of you: you will have to take chairs and armchairs from the kitchen or bedroom.

Now that you are all there, you have to decide which movie to watch all together that everyone agrees on. I know it’s not easy, but we can try. In fact, here you will find 5 films to see after Christmas lunch that everyone (or almost everyone) agrees: because, let’s face it, not everyone can like everyone. And basically that’s okay.

DUTY NOTE: movies do not FORCE speak of Christmas, but they can trigger the right situation and, above all, at the end, the phrase “Oh, what a beautiful film this is!”

1- THE LAST DUEL

A brand new film, with a stellar cast: Jodie Comer, Matt Damon And Adam Driver directed are among the protagonists (directed by Ridley Scott!) of this story set in 14th century France. Tradition, knights, love and death: there really are the perfect ingredients for an eventful Christmas afternoon after everything you’ve eaten.

Why see it: the cast, the director and the duration (2 hours and 34) that could also reconcile the sacred Christmas nap

For who: for sure for the mom who will keep asking you “what’s the name of that guy” referring to Adam Driver

Who might not like it: to the little ones who, however, what they care, they can also go over there to play and no one spoils Christmas

Where it’s seen: Disney +

2- ENOLA HOLMES

If everyone doesn’t agree with this movie, then look I give up. No kidding. But I try. The cast can really please anyone: they are there Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter and a host of other films) and above all Sam Claflin (Me before you, write me again). And then the story of the family Holmes, which follows the adventures of the brothers but above all of that genius of Enola. Ah: a sequel has also been announced!

Why see it: a beautiful film that binds a stellar cast, the “mystery” to Sherlock Holmes and directed by Harry Bradbeer (who also directed Fleabag)

For who: for mystery fans and Louis Partridge fans

Who might not like it: maybe to his uncle, but if you give him another slice of panettone in my opinion he makes it go well.

Where it’s seen: Netflix

3- NOTTING HILL

We are talking about a great classic that is worth (re) watching at least once a year. So we don’t even stay here too long talking about the plot. Let’s just say: the shy librarian (Hugh Grant), the star of Hollywood Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) and an unlikely love story that made millions of hearts dream.

Why see it: there are Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, you see.

For who: for the boomer-romantic part of the family

Who might not like it: to dad, but what do you care, he would fall asleep anyway after 5 minutes

Where it’s seen: Netflix

4- THE MITCHELLS AGAINST THE MACHINES

Let’s start with a perhaps too underrated animated film, released a few months ago on Netflix. The story is that of Katie Mitchell, aspiring director, and his family between her career dreams and her father’s technophobia, Rick. In the middle of the journey of Katie towards his new film school, a technological pandemonium ensues: all the robots and “devices” rebel and Mitchell they will find themselves having to save the destinies of humanity.

Why see it: makes fun of the obsession that all of us now have towards phones, technology and makes a lot of laugh (but also reflect)

For who: for the whole family

Who might not like it: grandmother. The grandmother will hardly understand anything, but maybe every now and then a laugh if she does

Where it’s seen: Netflix

5- IT WAS THE HAND OF GOD

The Italian share in this list could not be missing and, above all, the latest masterpiece by Paolo Sorrentino, set in the Naples of his adolescence. Because the story seen in the film is taken from the story of the director, once again nominated for Oscar Prize (which, I feel like saying, is amply deserving). And then let’s face it: Filippo Scotti could become the Timothée Chalamet Italian? We hope so.

Why see it: because it is the best Italian film of the year: I think this is the right excuse to propose it to the family

For who: for the older ones, especially for football fans who are at home

Who might not like it: sorry little ones of the house, here I know that there is nothing for you to see but read below that there is a surprise

Where it’s seen: Netflix