5 films to watch again at Christmas (above all) for the unforgettable locations

The house de The snow of the heart (available on TIMVision) is located in Connecticut (exactly at 114 Riverside Ave, in Riverside) and was sold, shortly after the release of the film, for just over 4 million dollars. Colonial-style, on two floors, it is definitely a villa with character, just like the eclectic Stones who live there in fiction. This is where Sarah Jessica Parker is led by her boyfriend to meet the family: parties immediately become a nightmare because her uncompromising managerial style clashes with the colorful vivacity of the group. In the film it has two floors and the attic, a gigantic open plan kitchen and a living room with a fireplace, surrounded by windows. Bright and surrounded by nature, it is the perfect destination to feel protected and safe, emotions that are often associated with the atmosphere of hope and rebirth of the holidays.

4. Love Actually

Love Actually – Credit Universal Pictures

The intertwined stories of Love Actually (on Amazon Prime Video) show many variations of houses: from the residence of the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) to the modest apartment of his assistant, you can discover a variety of London homes that are truly varied and always suitable to best describe the character of the character. The one that is most striking is one French villa (worth almost a million and a half dollars), where Colin Firth takes refuge, heartbroken by his unfaithful wife, to write a book. Featuring a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and quite secluded, it has a Provençal style and a sophisticated touch while clearly being a bucolic holiday destination, across the English Channel. Refuge and salvation, but also rebirth. On the other hand, isn’t this what every beginning of the year promises?

5. As a princess 3

The Princess Switch 3 – Credit Netflix Mark Mainz / NETFLIX © 2021

Vanessa Hudgens is one of Netflix’s party champions: after A knight for Christmas, returns to stage the magic of the holidays with the royal trilogy In the shoes of a princess (the third film just arrived on the platform), where he plays three different characters in two fictional realms. Belgravia and Montenaro should be located in Eastern Europe and are the classic holiday scenarios among snow, reindeer and crowned heads where magic embraces tradition. Not surprisingly, after the first shoot in Romania, the new chapter was filmed in the Scottish Abbey of Newbattle, located in the village of the same name in Midlothian. This stately home later transformed into a college is the seat, for script requirements, of the royal palace. Founded in 1140, it is steeped in history because it was born under the patronage of King David I. Rebuilt after a fire, it continues to emanate solidity and continuity.