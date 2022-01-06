5 films we couldn’t see

The debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has completely changed the cards in the world of cinecomics, effectively clipping the wings of all those projects related to stand-alone superhero films and not designed to be part of a franchise of the genre. But what films have we deprived ourselves of over the years?

The first that comes to mind is obviously The Amazing Spider-Man 3: the film with Andrew Garfield (about which new rumors were born after Spider-Man: No Way Home) was already in the program, but the flop of the second chapter and the advent of the MCU stopped production before it could even start.

A similar fate is that of Ang Lee’s Hulk: the film with Eric Bana, with decidedly darker colors than those later adopted by the Disney franchise, should have enjoyed a sequel to be released in 2005. We know, however, how things went: the production decided to focus everything on the reboot, entrusting Edward Norton a brand new Bruce Banner.

What to say about Ghost Rider? The return of Nicolas Cage’s character for a third chapter seemed practically certain, but the poor reviews of the second film convinced the production to desist; having included ours in Agents of SHIELD, moreover, was the definitive tombstone on the possible return of Ghost Rider to the cinema.

X-Men Origins: Magneto should have instead continue the work started from the chapter focused on the origins of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine: the script already sketched by screenwriter Sheldon Turner was however suitably modified and transformed into what would later be used for the reboot of the saga, X-Men: The Beginning.

We close with a very particular case, namely that of the sequel to Fantastic 4: Josh Trank’s film was tormented by countless problems in production and came out as a broken product, patched up and inevitably rejected mercilessly by critics and audiences. In short, continuing on that path would have been a real suicide!

Which of these films would you have liked to see in the cinema? You have others from add to list? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see what are the outputs of the MCU scheduled for 2022.