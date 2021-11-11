5 films with which Leonardo DiCaprio deserved an Oscar before The Revenant

Before arousing the “ire” of Jeff Bezos, founder of the colossus Amazon, Leonardo Dicaprio had inflamed social media for another reason. In fact, many will remember how, especially close to the ceremony of the Oscar awards, his face had become a meme (in jargon webnative, a viral content). To the umpteenth nomination, with Revenant – Revenant (The Revenant), directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the US interpreter was still without a statuette. There were those who were already ironic, typing that to be awarded theAcademy Awards before him it would have been the bear (who has seen the masterpiece signed Iñárritu sa). And yet – finally, there should be added – that fateful one February 28, 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio has broken the curse. And with a very timely discourse – in view of the COP26 – withdrew the coveted recognition by entering theRoll of honor.

“I just want to say this: The Revenant tells the story of man’s relationship with the natural world, a world that in 2015 went through the hottest year in history. Our production had to move to the southern tip of this planet only to find snow. Climate change is real.“- said Leonardo DiCaprio on the stage of the Dolby Theater, finally closing – “We try not to take this planet for granted. I don’t take tonight for granted. A thousand thanks. ” In short, that he has contributed to writing the history of cinema of the last three decades – above all alongside the partner in crime Kate Winslet – is now well established. Below, therefore, we retrace the 5 performance with which, in our opinion, he would have deserved the coveted statuette, even before The Revenant.

1. Happy birthday Mr. Grape (1993)

Even before taking on the role of Jack Dawson the blockbuster by James Cameron Titanic, bewitching with his angelic aspect, Leonardo DiCaprio had distinguished himself for the role of Arnie, alongside none other than Johnny Depp. Happy birthday Mr. Grape (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape), directed by Lasse Hallström, tells the delicate story of Gilbert (Depp), struggling with his younger brother Arnie (DiCaprio), about to turn 18 and suffering from autism spectrum disorder. Fourth feature film for the then 19-year-old – future – Jack Dawson, it managed to get him his first Oscar nomination, unique for Best Supporting Actor.

2. The Aviator (2004)

Starting in 2002 with Gangs of New York, Leonardo DiCaprio has formed an artistic partnership with Martin Scorsese (which in 2022 will be reconfirmed with Killers of the Flower Moon). Exactly two years later, the American interpreter, now established on the big screen, was preparing to be directed for the second time by Scorsese. From their second collaboration the biographer was born The Aviator, centered on the figure of Howard Hughes. Film with an exquisitely metalinguistic flavor – an essential component in Scorsese’s cinema, from Taxi Driver to Hugo Cabret – offers a multifaceted portrait of the director and aviator, from his initial obsession with sound to crazy love with Katherine Hepburn (played by Cate Blanchett who for his performance obtained theOscar). Thanks to the film, moreover, DiCaprio obtained his first nomination forAcademy Award for Best Leading Actor, also receiving a Golden Globe.



3. Revolutionary Road (2008)

Eleven years after the release of Titanic, Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet they returned to the set together, directed by Sam Mendes (then married to Winslet). In addition to reuniting the iconic screen duo, Revolutionary Road he offered two unforgettable performances (unforgettable the scene of the quarrel, which in itself would have been worth the statuette to both!). Based on the novel of the same name published in 1961 by Richard Yates, the story traces the stormy marriage of Frank and April Wheeler, in a New York that takes us back to the 1950s. The two spouses are divided between the need to follow the social expectations of the time – which do not contemplate the idea of ​​divorce – and the need to pursue their aspirations.



4. Shutter Island (2010)

Once again, a signed project Martin Scorsese. Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, published in Italy with the title The island of fear, Shutter Island is a whirlwind psychological thriller, also set in the 1950s. As Federal Agent Edward Daniels sent to investigate theAshecliff Hospital, located on the island that gives the film its title and specializes in treating criminals with mental disorders, offers another unforgettable performance. In his progressive awareness of his true identity and the real reason why he is in the clinic, the American star accompanies the viewer, up to the final twist. And it is then, in fact, that Daniels, with a question that will never be answered, proves to have understood: “What would be worse? Live as a monster or die as a decent man? “



5. Django Unchained (2012)

First collaboration with Quentin Tarantino – reconfirmed in 2019 with Once upon a time in… Hollywood – Django Unchained is a tribute to the famous Django in 1966 with Franco Nero. Against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the western follows the story of dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), bounty hunter, and his slave Django Freeman (Jamie Foxx), looking for two outlaws. The latter is also looking for his wife Broomhilda von Shaft (Kerry Washington), bought as a slave by the rich and notorious Mississippi landlord Calvin Candie (Leonardo Dicaprio). In an unprecedented version western, the former Jack Dawson has shown he has come a long way since Titanic, in an interpretation that is not without obstacles: think of the breaking of the glass, not foreseen in the script, during which DiCaprio actually – accidentally – cut his hand. And, despite the blood spill, he kept going. In conclusion, The Show must go on!



