5 foods for better brainpower

There is no almighty food that guarantees a brain sharp with the passing of the years, though follow a healthy dietary pattern that includes fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains can be beneficial for improving intellectual capacityensures a publication of the Harvard Medical School (HMS, for its acronym in English).

As stated on their website, research shows that the best brain foods are the same as protect the heart and blood vesselsand include:

1. Green Leafy Vegetables:

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, collard greens, and broccoli are rich in brain-healthy nutrients like vitamin K, lutein, folic acid, and beta-carotene. Research suggests that these plant-based foods may help slow cognitive decline.

2. Fatty fish:

According to the publication, these are abundant sources of omega 3 fatty acids and unsaturated fats. The recommendation is eat fish at least twice a week. Although they suggest choosing varieties with low mercury content.

3. Berries:

Continuing from the HMS article, flavonoids, natural plant pigments that give berries their bright hues, help improve the memory.

4. Tea and coffee:

In a 2014 study published in The Journal of Nutrition, participants with higher caffeine intake performed better on tests of mental function. Also, could help solidify new memories, adds research from Johns Hopkins University.

5. Walnuts:

Finally, experts recommend consuming nuts, since they are a source of protein and healthy fats and could improve memory. In turn, they are high in a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is associated with lower blood pressure and cleaner arteries.