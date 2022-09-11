5 foods that are of great help to combat depression

Although the depression is a illness that can only be treated effectively through a professional of health, there are numerous studies showing that there are certain foods that due to its properties can help us fight the symptoms of that conditionso we will leave you a list with several of them and we will tell you how they can help you.

Nuts

The nuts like the walnutsthe pistachios and the almonds They are a great source of monounsaturated fatty acidsthese are known to favor the mood and improve it, they also have different benefits for the cardiovascular health and the braincan improve your concentration, reduce cognitive deterioration and provide a significant amount of Energy.

Green Tea

The Green Tea It is a drink with many special properties for your body, it is rich in antioxidants and even has some properties diureticsalso the presence of essential amino acids Y theine can help prevent and reduce stresscause a relaxing sensation, prevent anxiety and thus help in the treatment of depression.

Chocolate

The chocolate is known for his ability to alter and produce a good moodit is known that this food can stimulate the production of serotonin thereby improving mood and concentrationit also reduces the cortisolalso known as the hormone stress and can even help you avoid damage from free radicals.

Yogurt can be of great help thanks to its properties. Photo: Pixabay

Yogurt

There are several studies that have shown how the beneficial bacteria of the yogurt can act to improve some functions cerebralgiven its high content in elements probioticsthe yogurt can help the cognitive function and emotional, thus improving various aspects related to brain that are affected when the presence of depression.