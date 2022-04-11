5 foods that block disease discovered

A new study has discovered 5 foods that can block the advancement of prostate cancer with their properties, let’s see what they are.

The prostate cancer it is a very common disease in men, especially after the age of 50. In Italy every year over 40,000 people receive this diagnosis. It is an uncontrolled reproduction of cells in the gland present in the male reproductive system.

Despite the widespread diffusion of this disease, in most cases it can be treated and avoided serious consequences for the health of the person affected. Of course, early diagnosis is the most important element for prompt and effective treatment. However, studies are progressing in this area and some researchers have made some very interesting discoveries.

A recent study has identified as many as 5 foods that can block the progression of the disease. These are very important discoveries to be able to prevent and act if they arise. But let’s see all the details below.

Prostate cancer: 5 foods discovered that can make a difference

When it comes to health it is inevitable that experts also indicate adequate nutrition. What we eat makes a difference in our body. Even in the case of tumors, serious diseases for which there is still no cure, something can be done by eating certain foods and excluding others. The new statements on this come from the SIA, the Italian Society of Andrology.

Scientists have identified some foods that can make a real difference when it comes to prostate cancer. These are: tomato, green tea, grapes, pomegranate, red fruits. These foods have specific properties that counteract the advancement of cancer cells. In fact, these contain antioxidants, lycopene, resveratrol, epigallocatechins, pterostilbene, all substances with antiproliferative action.

Having a balanced diet with large amounts of these foods in particular could really halt the advancement of the disease. This is what the experts indicate from the latest tests and the latest studies carried out on the prostate. Do you think that people who took these foods regularly saw a 60 to 80% lower risk.

Risk factors and symptoms

Let’s remember the causes, risk factors and symptoms that affect this disease in particular. Between risk factors age definitely stands out. After the age of 50 there is a high risk. Ethnicity also makes a difference, even if it is not yet known why. What is certain is that African American people have a very high risk of contracting this disease in an aggressive form.

Genetics and family history also matter a lot. In addition, attention must be paid to the various inflammations that can affect the prostate and lifestyle. At first a tumor can be completely asymptomatic, then some symptoms that may arise are the following:

discomfort in the pelvic area

pain in the hips, back and pelvis

impotence

pain and burning during urination and during ejaculation

blood in urine

In addition to trying to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle and diet, it is essential to make periodic checks and, in the event of a diagnosis, to listen and carefully follow all the directives of the doctor and specialist.