5 foods that fill you up, don’t get fat and prevent you from gaining weight

All diets require physical and nutritional sacrifices no matter what the goal is. To lose weight it is essential to eat a healthy and balanced diet that contains the appropriate amounts of protein and carbohydrates in their natural state; in addition to the intake of many fruits and vegetables. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming five servings of fruit a day interspersed with vegetables.

When you want to lose weight, it is usual for it to be difficult to control the feeling of hunger and this can occur because you are not consuming the food that you should in order to achieve your goals without feeling that you are starving. The portal The Spanish In its health and personal care section, it provides a list of some foods that can help in the midst of this goal of losing weight.

Smoothies or detox shakes: These preparations based on fruits and vegetables aim to nourish the body in a healthy way. These drinks can be consumed at any time of the day and generate a great satiety effect.

Assorted salads: These meals are not fattening since their main ingredients are fruits or vegetables. Salads cannot be missing in a diet to lose weight, you can also vary the vegetables and fruits that are used to give them a different touch and you can even add some protein to vary and improve their flavor.

Eggs, great source of protein: This food has endless proteins that make it healthy and beneficial for the body. It is recommended to consume it at breakfast so that the body feels satiated and the caloric consumption is reduced during the rest of the day; It is best to eat it cooked or use a healthy oil if you prefer it fried.

A good diet and the constant practice of physical activity is essential to lose weight. – Photo: Getty Images

Vegetable soup: These foods are not fattening and generally have a satiety effect. It is recommended to avoid products that can generate fat, the idea is to prepare it with only vegetables.

Sauteed vegetables: this is the best dish for a light dinner or to accompany a good protein. You can opt for a dish based on red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, asparagus, artichokes, aubergines and courgettes. All these foods are rich in fiber, so they will satisfy the appetite by providing few calories to the body.

According to the health and medicine portal Medline Plus, it is essential that the following foods are included in the food plan.

A variety of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, such as brown rice, oatmeal, and whole-wheat bread.

Fat-free or low-fat dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, and similar products, such as soy beverages. It is suggested that the yogurt consumed be completely natural, that is, without additives or dyes. At first its flavor may seem insipid, but for this you can add the juice of a granadilla.

A variety of protein foods, including seafood, lean meat and poultry, eggs, legumes (beans and peas), nuts, seeds, and soy products.

Oil such as olive oils and those found in nuts, olives, and avocados.

It is essential to regulate the size of the portions; For this, it is important to have the accompaniment of a nutritionist who provides the appropriate food plan for each person and in the pertinent quantities.

Avoid: