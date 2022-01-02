5 foods that should be included in the diet

When you suffer from certain diseases such as diabetes, it is difficult to know what to eat and what not to: here are 5 alternative foods to include in your diet.

A healthy diet can help anyone cope with any health problem. Unfortunately the diabetes, is rapidly evolving into a major health concern, so we must blame our diets and bad habits. When it comes to this condition, there are many recommended diets that help keep blood sugar in check.

An important ally in this task is precisely the legumes. In fact, it is an essential food of any diabetes-proof diet. The power of this food is that it helps keep blood sugar levels in the standard level. The elements contained in legumes, such as fibers and proteins, tend to slow down the breakdown of carbohydrates into glucose in the blood.

The 5 essential foods to include in the diet for diabetics

Chickpeas. Chickpeas contain all the vital minerals and vitamins. It is extremely high in fiber and protein and has a low glycemic index. For those suffering from diabetes it is a fundamental food. Chana from. Also called the Bengal gram, this legume is highly nutritious. It contains many proteins and folic acid which helps in the formation of red blood cells, and above all it is low glycemic index. Green beans. Rich in elements that help promote the low glycemic index, green beans are just as important in the diet. Indian green bean. Also called mung bean, it is high in protein and has a low glycemic index. In addition to diabetes, this legume also helps in cardiovascular and thyroid health. Black Indian bean. Also referred to as black mung bean, it has basically the same characteristics as the green Indian bean. Only this legume also helps keep the skin healthy.

Therefore, legumes are a fundamental food to be included in the diet for those suffering from diabetes. Researchers have shown that they help in managing blood sugar levels thanks to their low glycemic index and high fiber content.