5 forensic medicine books you should read, do you know them?

According to the Criminal Study website (1), forensic medicine can be defined as “scientific medicine at the service of justice and the law and intervenes in all cases in which a medical expert’s report is required to determine responsibility.” If you are studying medicine and want to learn about this specialty, you can do it in classes and also through books.

If in your free time you want to read and learn more about forensic medicine, then we are going to offer you some of the best books on this specialty and that you should include in your personal library.

“The Coroner’s Book” by David Owen

This is a book that shows the methods that have allowed us to solve the 50 most famous criminal cases in history and bring to justice some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. The latest technological advances are also included, including the science of DNA, the analysis of evidence, fingerprints or hair, and forensic dentistry.

“Manual of Criminalistics and Forensic Sciences: forensic techniques applied to investigation”, by Mª José Anadón Baselga and Mª del Mar Robledo Ancinas

This is another must-read if you are interested in learning about forensics. It is a very useful work, aimed both at professionals in this area and at students in training who are curious about this branch of Forensic Medicine and it is very useful for students of Criminology, fundamentally.

“Handbook of Forensic Pathology” by Vincent JM Di Malo and Suzanna E. Dana

This work deals with how forensic pathology has been the backbone of forensic or legal medicine, especially in Anglo-Saxon countries. There are many countries where there are no specific books on Forensic Pathology and that is why the authors of this book want, rigorously combining the idiomatic and technical-scientific aspects, to translate this work into Spanish.

“Legal and Toxicological Medicine”, by Enrique Villanueva Cañadas

This is the seventh edition of this reference work in legal medicine and has a clear pedagogical orientation and the purpose of being useful for students and specialists in Legal Medicine and applicants to the National Corps of Forensic Doctors.

It is a book that includes completely updated legislative aspects, as well as new subjects, according to scientific advances. It is a work divided into 11 parts, arising from the innovative contributions of valuable authors and it is a complete testimony of the multidisciplinary diversity and identity unit of the legal medicine of the future.

“Manual of forensic and legal medicine”, by José Antonio Menéndez de Lucas

This is a manual with a clear clinical orientation that includes the most relevant legislative developments that affect Legal Medicine. It is a work that offers clear and well-argued solutions to all the issues that arise around forensic and legal medicine and that conditions the daily practice of all health professionals.

(1): https://www.estudiocriminal.eu/blog/medicina-forense-definicion/

Related Notes:

5 techniques to learn to manage your emotions in the workplace

CONAMED launches online course against conflict prevention for professionals in…

Chart of the Day: Most Common Misconduct Among Physicians