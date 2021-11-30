5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

The dreaded (third of the season) midweek shift arrives. The fantasy coaches will have to extricate themselves between absences and sudden turnover of the coaches. We start this evening with two advances at 18.30: Atalanta-Venice and Fiorentina-Sampdoria. Closing on Thursday evening with the postponement between Lazio and Udinese.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.