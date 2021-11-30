Sports
5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer
The dreaded (third of the season) midweek shift arrives. The fantasy coaches will have to extricate themselves between absences and sudden turnover of the coaches. We start this evening with two advances at 18.30: Atalanta-Venice and Fiorentina-Sampdoria. Closing on Thursday evening with the postponement between Lazio and Udinese.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 15, 5 forwards to be deployed
there five forwards to field on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the forwards we did not recommend for the 15th matchday of Serie A.
- Luis Muriel – With his speed he could put the defense of Venice in crisis, even as a substitute. Having rested against Juventus, he will surely have his chance.
- Moise Kean – Allegri could deploy him at the center of the attack to get Morata to catch his breath. An excellent opportunity against a Salernitana who always struggles in defense. Its physicality could be decisive.
- Tammy Abraham – He regained his league goal against Torino, after those he scored in the Conference League as well. Ready to give continuity, even against a Bologna that has found a certain solidity in defense.
- Lautaro Martinez – Inzaghi will line up the owner after the bench against Venice (where he later took over and scored a penalty in the recovery). At home, against Spezia, a bonus guarantee.
- Rafael Leao – Milan must redeem their last defeats in the league, Leao with his speed on the wing can really put the Genoa defense in crisis. Ideal on this day as the second / third slot of your attack.