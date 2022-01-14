5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

The line-up for matchday 22 in Serie A will not be easy to field. Covid is back in our lives and also in the world of football, and for fantasy coaches it has become really hard also because many companies do not communicate their positives for privacy reasons.

It starts tomorrow at 15 with the advance between Sampdoria-Turin, the day ends on Monday with even 3 postponements: at 20.45 Fiorentina-Genoa, at 18.30 Milan and Naples take the field.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.