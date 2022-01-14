5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer
The line-up for matchday 22 in Serie A will not be easy to field. Covid is back in our lives and also in the world of football, and for fantasy coaches it has become really hard also because many companies do not communicate their positives for privacy reasons.
It starts tomorrow at 15 with the advance between Sampdoria-Turin, the day ends on Monday with even 3 postponements: at 20.45 Fiorentina-Genoa, at 18.30 Milan and Naples take the field.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 22, 5 forwards to be deployed
Here you are five forwards to field on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the forwards we did not recommend for the 22nd matchday of Serie A.
- Antonio Sanabria – Sampdoria will arrive at this match with an experimental defense, Torino have shown that they are in great shape after the 4-0 at Fiorentina. An excellent card to play in this round of the championship (like his teammate, Brekalo).
- Ciro Immobile – He also scored at San Siro in a match on the unfavorable card, we expect great things against one of the most beaten defenses in the championship.
- Rafael Leao – The goal scored in the Italian Cup against Genoa has started in a great way this 2022, yet another demonstration. La Spezia’s defense could suffer from his raids on the wing.
- Gianluca Scamacca – A brace as a substitute against Empoli, he is in shape and must be deployed against a Verona decimated by Covid and back from a bad home defeat against Salernitana.
- Paulo Dybala – Against Udinese he has a positive tradition and in the Super Cup he did not play as a starter with Allegri who saved him a few minutes in his legs. He will start against a team decimated by Covid, he wants to give continuity to the network made against Roma.