5 forwards to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

The formation for the 24th matchday of Serie A will not be easy to field. After another stop for the national teams and the transfer market closed, the fantasy coaches are returning from repair auctions. There are many doubts, with some teams that have turned the squad upside down, there is expectation to understand who will play from the first minute.
It starts tomorrow at 15 with the advance scheduled between Rome and Genoa, and closes on Monday evening with the postponement of Salernitana-Spezia. In between, the highly anticipated derby between Inter and Milan. And the debut of Dusan Vlahovic with the Juventus shirt, at home, against Hellas Verona.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 attackers to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 24, 5 forwards to be deployed
Here you are five forwards to field on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the forwards we did not recommend for the 24th matchday of Serie A.
- Tammy Abraham – Fresh from the brace against Empoli, he wants to give continuity to his performances against a Genoa that must surely register the defense with the new additions (and which will almost certainly be orphan of Criscito). A good opportunity to replenish his loot with nets and make the fantasy coaches enjoy.
- Paulo Dybala – Now he has a new attacking partner, Vlahovic, who could further enhance the Argentine’s characteristics. There is curiosity among other things, who will be the penalty taker? We still believe the Argentine is ahead in the hierarchy.
- Marko Arnautovic – The goal has been missing for too long, the break has physically regenerated him. Empoli is one of the most beaten defenses in the league, the Austrian ready to strike.
- Victor Osimhen – He should finally leave the starter almost 2 and a half months after the bad injury against Inter. The defense of Venezia could suffer from his characteristics and go into difficulty.
- Domenico Berardi – Now a certainty for the fantasy coaches, he plays against a team (Sampdoria) that has shown great difficulties in the last month despite the change of coach.