5 fun easter eggs that you may not have noticed in the new Disney movie

Now that the Jungle Cruise sequel is official, let’s get back to the new blockbuster of Disney interpreted by Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt discovering five fun Easter-eggs that you may not have identified at first glance.

The Jungle Cruise carousel – The entire introductory scene of The Rock character in which Frank Wolff takes his wealthy guests on a river tour is a meta-reference to the actual Disneyland attraction “Jungle Cruise”, which in turn inspired the film itself. In the film Frank uses puns on the race and its setting by imitating the real skippers who at Disneyland generally joke along the way, and even advises his customers to ‘always keep your arms and legs inside the boat’, of course reference to the canonical safety notice of the amusement park.

– The entire introductory scene of The Rock character in which Frank Wolff takes his wealthy guests on a river tour is a meta-reference to the actual Disneyland attraction “Jungle Cruise”, which in turn inspired the film itself. In the film Frank uses puns on the race and its setting by imitating the real skippers who at Disneyland generally joke along the way, and even advises his customers to ‘always keep your arms and legs inside the boat’, of course reference to the canonical safety notice of the amusement park. The queen of Africa by John Huston – The classic 1951 film with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn was one of the main inspirations of Jungle Cruise, having provided a lot of settings, character relationships, and action scenes that the Disney film later reinterpreted for its own purposes. John Huston’s film, like that of Jaume Collet-Serra, takes place at the beginning of World War I, where the captain of a small steamship, Charlie Alnut, must escort British missionary Rose Sayer along the African river Ulanga while they try to escape from the German army. In addition, Frank’s dress is heavily inspired by Charlie’s, a white cap with black trim and a red scarf included.

– The classic 1951 film with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn was one of the main inspirations of Jungle Cruise, having provided a lot of settings, character relationships, and action scenes that the Disney film later reinterpreted for its own purposes. John Huston’s film, like that of Jaume Collet-Serra, takes place at the beginning of World War I, where the captain of a small steamship, Charlie Alnut, must escort British missionary Rose Sayer along the African river Ulanga while they try to escape from the German army. In addition, Frank’s dress is heavily inspired by Charlie’s, a white cap with black trim and a red scarf included. The Wizard of Oz by Victor Fleming – the ending of Jungle Cruise features a sequence in which Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) is fatally crushed by a huge boulder. Only the feet of the character remain visible, in a clear homage to the scene of The Wizard of Oz during which the evil Witch of the East is crushed by Dorothy’s house who arrives in Oz: even in that case of the witch crushed by the house they are visible only the feet with ruby-colored shoes.

– the ending of Jungle Cruise features a sequence in which Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) is fatally crushed by a huge boulder. Only the feet of the character remain visible, in a clear homage to the scene of The Wizard of Oz during which the evil Witch of the East is crushed by Dorothy’s house who arrives in Oz: even in that case of the witch crushed by the house they are visible only the feet with ruby-colored shoes. Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room : other reference of Jungle Cruise A famous Disney theme park attraction comes from Rosita, Nile’s pet cockatoo (Paul Giamatti), a rival of Frank’s jungle cruise company. Rosita is the missing bird from Disney’s Adventureland The Enchanted Tiki Room attraction, an attraction located in the same area as Jungle Cruise, where Rosita can actually be seen from the carousel.

: other reference of Jungle Cruise A famous Disney theme park attraction comes from Rosita, Nile’s pet cockatoo (Paul Giamatti), a rival of Frank’s jungle cruise company. Rosita is the missing bird from Disney’s Adventureland The Enchanted Tiki Room attraction, an attraction located in the same area as Jungle Cruise, where Rosita can actually be seen from the carousel. 20,000 leagues under the sea by Richard Fleischer: Prince Joachim’s submarine is a reference to Captain Nemo’s famous submarine, the Nautilus, from 20,000 leagues under the sea, another popular Disney movie that in 1994 gave rise to an attraction. Disney recently announced Nautilus, a new TV series for Disney + inspired by the famous science fiction story.

For more information, discover the release date of the Jungle Cruise home video.