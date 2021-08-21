5 fun movies to watch on Infinity

Here are the best fun movies to see on Mediaset Infinity, for a carefree evening.

The comedies, the comic and funny films, the romantic comedies present in the Infinity catalog are so many and often finding your way among many titles is not easy. We have made a selection of five movies for you to watch on Infinity, choosing them from the funniest. Here they are, and enjoy!

Funny comedies about Infinity

Mamma mia (2008)

Film adaptation of the musical of the same name based on ABBA songs, itself inspired by the 1968 film “Good evening, Mrs. Campbell” by Melvin Frank, Mamma Mia is a musical that lovers of the genre cannot miss. The film, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, stars Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth. Donna (Meryl Streep) is a single mother living on a Greek island, where she raised her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) on her own. Close to the wedding, Sophie wishes to be accompanied to the altar by her real father, and invites three men from Donna’s past to her wedding.

Instant Family (2018)

Among the comedies to see on Infinity there is also Instant Family, a 2018 film directed by Sean Anders starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. It is a very funny film that at times is also moving, suitable for the whole family. The spouses Pete and Ellie Wagner, tired of the constant comments of friends and relatives convinced that they cannot have children, decide to adopt three children. Their family suddenly becomes made up of five people, and things won’t always be very simple.

Friends of the Bride (2011)

Between comedy and comedy, Girlfriends of the Bride is a perfect film if you want to have a really fun night out. Directed by Paul Feig and written by actress and comedian Kristen Wiig, who is also the protagonist, the friends of the bride is an all-female comedy that tells the misadventures of Annie struggling with the many difficulties of organizing the wedding of her best friend. .

You are hiding something from me (2018)

For those who love Italian comedies, here is a good movie not to be missed. Directed by the actor Giuseppe Loconsole on his debut as a director, Tu mi nascondi something is a comedy that deals with the theme of truth and hiding the truth through three stories set in Cuneo in which betrayals, loves and secrets intersect.

Friends in business (2020)

A funny, biting and light-hearted comedy about female friendship starring Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek. Two friends have a beauty company but have to cover a debt. A powerful businesswoman working in the same industry (Salma Hayek) offers them the money. Accepting, however, will entail considerable problems.

How to watch movies on Infinity

And these were the 5 fun films to see on Mediaset Infinity that we have chosen for you. They are all funny and light-hearted comedies or even romantic ones to happily spend one of these late summer evenings.

Mediaset Infinity is Mediaset’s streaming platform that combines Mediaset Play and Infinity. As on other streaming platforms (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, NOW or DAZN), even on Infinity you can watch movies, TV series, documentaries and cartoons, after having signed up for a monthly subscription. On the platform it is also possible to rent single films, and there are also live television programs and replays of the programs of the Mediaset channels, which can be watched for free.

The monthly cost of Infinity is € 7.99 and a free 7-day trial is available for new subscribers. Infinity can be watched directly from a PC by accessing the website www.mediasetplay.mediaset.it., Or via the mobile application “Mediaset Infinity”.

