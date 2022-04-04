5 functions of the iPhone completely forgotten by its users

These iOS features did not work as Apple expected and failed miserably just a few years after their release.

For years Apple has been adding many interesting features in iOS, but others have been forgotten. At the time, Apple thought that they would be revolutionized, but after a while nobody uses them and they have clearly fallen into disuse.

That’s why we’ve compiled five examples of iPhone features that Apple thought they would be innovative, but ended up disappearing from the memory of users. Many of them were even copied by the competition, which has probably also abandoned them.

Games in iMessage

The Messages app has a lot of potential and not many users know all its tricks. And several generations of iOS the app included its own App Store from which we can download many things, including games. Probably no one knows about this possibility and it is quite interesting to play remotely with friends and family.

slofies

Released with the iPhone 11 generation, this was supposed to be one of the iPhone camera revolutions offering the ability to record slow motion videos with the front camera. Apple gave a lot of publicity to this function that practically nobody used at the time, and nobody uses today.

Animoji

It is true that when the Animojis were presented together with the iPhone X they were a real revolution, which were soon copied by rival brands, all wanted to have their own animated face emojis. However, now that the years have passed, it seems that Animojis have run out of steam and practically nobody uses them on a daily basis.

AppClips

App Clips were introduced very recently and you’ve probably never used them. The idea was good, an App Clips is an app that takes up very little space and that allows you to rent a car or pay for a coffee with a specific app without having to download the entire app. However, it is something that has not been expanded and has not really worked as Apple expected.

dynamic wallpapers

For many versions of iOS we have had dynamic wallpapers available, animated wallpapers that move on their own. We have up to 14 dynamic backgrounds available from Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background > Dynamic. These funds are still present, but it does not seem that users pay much attention to them.

4 iPhone and iPad features that should come to the Mac

Are Apple features did not work as expected, and surely there are many others that we have forgotten. We will see what will happen in the future with the latest iOS news.

