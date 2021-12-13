The world of cinema is full of references to the gambling sector, a combination that for decades has offered spectators authentic artistic masterpieces, made of adrenaline and suspense, but also full of adventure. So let’s find out which are the 5 gambling movies not to be missed.

5 Gambling Movies You Must See

We start with a great classic from the 60s like Cincinnati Kid, which is considered today as one of the most iconic films of this genre. Impossible not to highlight the presence of an extraordinary Steve McQueen, even if the director Norman Jewison at the time considered this film as one of the least successful of his career.

Another outstanding film is Casino Royale, one of the most exciting of the James Bond saga. We are faced with a film that, more than many others, manages to paint the fascinating atmospheres of gambling and gambling halls. Of course, the presence of a charismatic actor like Daniel Craig, considered to be one of the most influential performers in the James Bond universe, also influences.

The list continues, listing another Hollywood masterpiece, but very different from the previous ones. Reference is made to Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: a visionary film with Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro, set in 1970s Las Vegas. The skilful direction of Terry Gilliam has managed to coin a pearl with abstract and concrete tones at the same time, in an atmosphere that becomes delirious for the entire duration of the film.

The fourth place belongs by right to Ocean’s Eleven, another critically acclaimed film that has an impressive cast, including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia and many other Hollywood stars. Here too the film is embellished by the atmosphere of the casinos, made of lights and sequins, and by a truly adrenaline-fueled and breathtaking plot.

Finally, it is impossible not to mention Casino, one of the many pearls of Martin Scorsese. This film tells the Las Vegas of the roaring years of casinos amidst the glittering atmospheres of Las Vegas casinos, which recall years when access to casinos was a custom, even if it was often linked to unreliable contexts. It is a film to be enjoyed until the last minute, also thanks to a stellar cast.

