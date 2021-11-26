Tech

5 games are already confirmed for December

The Xbox Game Pass news wave of the second half of November is not over yet – Evil Genius 2 is still missing, scheduled for the last day of the month – yet we already have five games confirmed for December.

The usual announcement from Microsoft has not yet arrived, but thanks to the information in our possession we can already outline part of the December line-up for Xbox Game Pass. Lawn Mowing Simulator and turn-based strategy game will be launched in the service on day 2 Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, making its debut on the Xbox console. The day of the Immaculate Conception will be the turn of a game that needs no introduction, Halo Infinite, while the new Xbox console version of Among Us will arrive on December 14 and The Gunk on December 16, the latter at day-one exclusively Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass | The 5 games already confirmed for December

  • Lawn Mowing Simulator – December 2nd
  • Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2
  • Halo Infinite – December 8th
  • Among Us – December 14th
  • The Gunk – December 16th

We take this opportunity to remind you that Mortal Shell, Before We Leave and Deeer Simulator were added a few days ago. On November 30, however, 8 games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

