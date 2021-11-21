5 games to buy with Black Friday discounts

At the start on the Nintendo eShop Cyber ​​Offers on the occasion of Black Friday, running until November 30 with over 1,000 games for Switch up to 75% off the list price. As usual, we went in search of best offers to save you money on a selection of titles for the hybrid console: from Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (on sale for the first time ever) to New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, here are our buying tips.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity – 39.99 euros

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity is the prequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, a musou developed by Koei-Tecmo and Omega Force which incorporates the concept behind Hyrule Warriors (originally released on Wii U in 2014 and later converted to Nintendo 3DS and Switch) presenting itself as an Action RPG / Hack n Slash starring Link.

The game is set 100 years before the events narrated in Breath of the Wild, it is therefore a very important title to deepen the lore of the Nintendo saga. The only flaw, the version proposed on offer is the standard one, without the Expansion Pass with the two DLCs. By the way, here you will find our review of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 39.99 euros

It’s one of the best-selling games ever for Nintendo Switch and it’s not hard to see why: the reissue of New Super Mario Bros U (released at the launch of Wii U in 2012) brings multiplayer support for up to four players, new characters, challenges and modes, as well as including the New Super Luigi U expansion.

We are talking about a real new game with dozens of levels starring the brother of Super Mario. A must for lovers of 2D platformers from Nintendo such as Super Mario World, Yoshi’s Island and New Super Mario Bros. To find out more, please read our review of New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time – € 37.49

A game that needs no introduction, It’s About Time is the true sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped (released in 1998 on PlayStation) placing itself as a real continuation of the first trilogy of peramele.

An old-school 3D platformer with tons of levels to beat, skills to unlock, secrets to uncover, hidden passages and of course bosses to defeat in a time-traveling adventure. By the way, here’s our Crash Bandicoot 4 review.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt – From 19.99 euros

A game that certainly needs no introduction since we are talking about one of the best-selling and acclaimed titles of the last generation of consoles, later arrived on Switch with an excellent quality port that will allow you to enjoy the Strigo adventure even on the move (here you will find our review of The Witcher 3).

In addition to the standard edition for sale at 19.99 euros on the Nintendo eShop, the Complete Edition is also on offer which includes the original game and the two expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine, to live the complete experience of the epic of Geralt of Rivia.

Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of a Lost Era Final Edition – 29.99 euros

Behind a very long title it actually hides the best version of Dragon Quest XI, the latest exponent of Square Enix’s JRPG series waiting for Dragon Quest 12 The Flamse of Fate, arriving between 2022 and 2023. This edition of Dragon Quest XI includes lots of new features and improvements such as the ability to play with retro HD 2D graphics while shooting the style of the 16-bit episodes released on SNES.

They have also been added side quests to explore the characters’ stories and there is Japanese dubbing (together with the one in English), do not forget the rearranged soundtrack and played by an orchestra and finally the Photo Mode to take pictures to share. Not bad at all! Also check out our Dragon Quest XI review.