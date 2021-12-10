5 gift ideas for less than € 30 (you will want them for yourself)

A Christmas 2021 tech and cheap with products Xiaomi delicious and useful. You can find these gift ideas all on Amazon to less than 30 €. Of course, they arrive quickly thanks to fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

Xiaomi: 5 gift ideas for less than € 30 for Christmas 2021

A series of gadgets from the Chinese giant, therefore all of quality, whose price is more than competitive. Useful and interesting devices that – I’m willing to bet – you’ll want to keep to yourself.

The first is one of the most successful products of the moment. A LCD writing tablet with a 13.5 ″ panel. A premium device, made with excellent materials, which will allow you to take notes, draw or write anything. All without wasting paper and using the supplied stylus. When you’re done, press a button and start over. If you want to digitize and keep what you have created, just a photo with any smartphone app (free) capable of scanning. An innovative product, which you can buy for just € 26.39.

The second device is a classicon. A great Bluetooth 5.0 audio speaker portable. Super design, resistance to contact with water and therefore perfect to allow you to listen to the music you love most practically anywhere. There is also a microphone, which transforms the device into a real hands-free system. You get it for just € 27.99.

Still on the subject of audio, here they are: the excellent ones TWS earphones Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. Headphones with semi in ear design and dual microphone based noise canceling technology. Perfect for talking on the phone and listening to music, at this price point they boast a quality that is difficult to achieve. You can get them for just € 27.99.

Next, a very useful device for those who have a smart home or – simply – struggle with Wifi. The powerful Mi Router 4A, with support for dual 5Ghz or 2.4Ghz bands. Smart management system via application, 4 powerful antennas and the possibility of connecting up to 64 devices at the same time. An exceptional product, which you can take home for just € 19.

To top it off, it’s worth a do-it-yourself wink with this one screwdriver in kit with well 24 tips. A perfect product for precision work, made with high quality materials and that comes home with a case. A really nice thought, different from the usual ones, for a product that you get for just € 22.39.

Seen how many beautiful Xiaomi gift ideas for Christmas 2021 can you take for less than 30 €? The fact that they are on Amazon is a super advantage: they arrive home with fast and free shipping and for returns there is time until January 31, 2022.