5 great benefits and contraindications

A false myth that is good to dispel. For years it has been said that pistachio makes you fat and has been cited as the cause of extra pounds. For a long time this has been unfairly said about nuts in general, helping to alienate many consumers.

The most recent research, however, has highlighted how the unsaturated fats present in pistachio can be well absorbed by the body which benefits greatly from this food.

Pistachio has many benefits and some contraindications that must be taken into account. In particular, it provides vitamins and minerals.

Below we will see that, if included in the right diet, it can promote weight loss by helping to maintain well-being throughout the body.

Pistachio, 5 great health benefits

1) Pistachio, is good for the heart

This food, rich in fiber, fatty acids and antioxidants, if integrated into a balanced diet, helps to keep the heart healthy due to the presence of numerous minerals also useful in diabetic subjects.

2) Pistachio, strong bones and healthy teeth

Among the minerals contained in pistachio there are potassium, calcium, copper, zinc and iron. These help in having bones and teeth that grow healthy and strong.

3) Pistachio, fights dry hair

Vitamin E, together with the minerals contained in pistachios, are also very important to combat dry hair.

4) Pistachio, is good for the skin

Thanks to the presence of vitamin E, pistachio is also valuable for protecting the skin from ultraviolet rays. It is also able to slow down aging and wrinkles.

5) Pistachio, stimulates a good mood

Among all these virtues there is one which is the most important of all. Pistachio is able to give serenity and joy and, thanks to its precious minerals, it is also able to fight stress.

Pistachio, the contraindications

The first rule, which applies a little to everything, is not to abuse. Sometimes it’s really hard to stop and not eat yet another pistachio. We should keep in mind the quantity recommended by the WHO which suggests a maximum of 30 grams of pistachio per day, about 50 pistachios, not all together, but to be consumed as a snack in the middle of the morning or as a snack in the afternoon.

This is particularly indicated in low-calorie diets, where fewer calories are consumed than those consumed. Pistachio immediately provides energy to the body and then be disposed of with equal ease.

As we have seen, pistachio has numerous benefits. However, we must also be aware of its contraindications.

In the first place you must not be allergic to it, otherwise episodes such as:

urticaria;

swelling;

breathing problems;

skin rashes.

Those who suffer from arterial hypertension and water retention are advised not to consume salted pistachio and it is recommended to consume pistachio without salt.