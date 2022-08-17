5 great casino movies to watch when you’re bored

Casinos are fantastic places. Since the creation of the Casinò di Venezia (1638), the first casino in history, they are…

Casinos are fantastic places. Since the creation of the Casinò di Venezia (1638), the first casino in history, they are wrapped in luxury and adrenaline. Not coincidentally, they have inspired countless novels and movies and continue to do so to this day. Hollywood has invested its share in the matter, and here are the best movies about casinos.

Or, choose one of the five casino movies below to get into the casino scene.

Or, choose one of the five casino movies below to get into the casino scene.

1. Casino Royale

Casino Royale is a classic James Bond adventure released in 1973. The title was relaunched quite successfully, starring Daniel Craig in 2006. In the plot, Bond faces Le Chiffre, a mafia banker. The poker scene in the Monte Carlo Casino is one of the most outstanding in the history of cinema due to its theme.

Casino Royale is a very important work in the world of James Bond. In fact, it was where his adventures began: it was the first novel with the character written by Ian Flemming. So here we have the opportunity to see a “raw” James Bond, more lethal, less nymphomaniac, drinking his martini regardless of whether he shakes or stirs.

Casino Royale also shows a James Bond without all those crazy gadgets. Q and Moneypenny aren’t there yet, and M makes no secret of his disapproval of Bond’s recklessness. Daniel Craig is undoubtedly one of the best 007s to have served the Queen, and this title is unique, even for Bond fans.

2. Ocean’s Eleven

Here’s another movie that was released decades ago and was once again a box office hit. The film was first released in 1960, and even then it was a huge success. In the 2001 version, George Clooney is Danny lives with Danny Ocean, and a team of Hollywood stars as “helpers”, such as Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. Not bad, considering the original version starred Frank Sinatra.

It’s about a gang of Danny planning to rob a casino with his partner Rusty Rian, played by Brad Pitt. Clooney had just been released from prison and had an ambitious plan: rob not just one, but three Las Vegas casinos at once.

The production of the movie did it quite realistically, shooting the scenes in the actual casinos that Danny’s gang would hold up: the Bellagio, the MGM Grand and the Mirage. The owner of the Bellagio is Andy Garcia, who is married to Tess Ocean, Danny’s ex-wife, played by Julia Roberts.

3.Rounders

Here’s Matt Damon once again, wreaking havoc in a casino. Damon plays Mike McDermot, a poor but talented student with a flair for poker. However, he decides to leave the tables after being beaten almost to death by a Russian mobster in a game. Regardless, he returns to activity later to save a friend, played by Edward Norton, from a pawnbroker.

Rounders contrasts in an interesting way with other movies about the game. He doesn’t mind blatantly talking about problem gambling in an arguably glorifying light. After all, Mike McDermot is playing everything he has and still comes out on top. However, it’s all for the sake of the plot. It’s a very entertaining movie for poker enthusiasts, and the leads are quite knowledgeable about it.

4. Casino

Scorcese never plays lightly. His film Casino (1995) is a timeless classic. It is based on real events, described in a non-fictional book by Nicholas Pileggi. The book describes Las Vegas in the 1970s and 1980s, when gangsters ruled the scene. De Niro is a retired gangster (Sam Rothstein) who runs casinos in Las Vegas, as his past comes back to haunt him. The film also stars Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci.

Nicholas Pileggi wrote his book based on the accounts of a man who once ran four Las Vegas casinos for the mob. The plot picks up more or less where it ends, as it begins with Rothstein’s car flying through the air. The film then recounts the series of events leading up to that moment. Rothstein marries Ginger McKenna, a street hustler played by Sharon Stone.

5. Maverick

Mel Gibson plays Bret Maverick in this legendary movie about the game. The movie is from 1994, when Mel Gibson was still young and full of charisma, so he was perfect for the role.

Maverick wants to enter a major poker competition, but he doesn’t have enough funds for the buy-in. You need $25,000 but you only have $22,000. The plot revolves around Maverick trying to win the rest at the Old West poker tables. If we had been the directors of this film, we would recommend that you play online slots real money and use the free bonus without deposit to reach the necessary sum.

The story is inspired by a Western series from the 1950s, in which James Garner was a charismatic gambler who used his charms to escape almost any problem. However, he can use a weapon well, if the situation forces him to. James Garner even appears alongside Mel Gibson in the film as Sheriff Zane Copper. Jodie Foster stars as Annabelle Bransford, the only female poker player at the table who can match Maverick’s charms.

final word

Casino movies are always a lot of fun, and you definitely can’t go wrong with the titles above. From the gruesome violence of Casino Royale to the light-hearted tricks of Maverick, there’s a casino movie to suit everyone. It is even possible to learn a thing or two about poker if you pay enough attention.